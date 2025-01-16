Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's Breakup Announcement Is Confusing

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have split after four years together. The couple met on The Bachelor in 2021 where Kirkconnell won James’ final rose. But on Jan. 16, James posted a confusing update about their relationship, announcing the “decision to end [their] relationship” on Instagram.

James shared the breakup in his IG caption, writing it as a prayer. “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding,” he wrote, alongside a photo of them from The Bachelor. “Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord 💔.” James tagged Kirkconnell in the post.

The breakup was a shock to fans. Only a few hours earlier, James had shared a TikTok video of Kirkconnell and him enjoying their favorite pizza spots in London.

For her part, Kirkconnell has not publicly addressed the split. Her last Instagram post was a Dec. 5 birthday tribute to James. “happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart. you fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and i’m so thankful i get to dance through this life with you,” she wrote at the time. “thank you for your never ending love and support and smooches and snuggles. to many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin ♡.”

Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple has stayed pretty drama-free since going public with their relationship in the spring of 2021. But the beginning of their romance was full of controversy. ICYMI, as James’ season of The Bachelor was airing, photos of Kirkconnell at a 2018 plantation-themed frat gained attention online. Afterward, Kirkconnell apologized for her “offensive and racist” actions. Although James and Kirkconnell were together after the show wrapped filming, at “After The Final Rose,” James shared that he’d broken up with her in light of the controversy.

“I knew from the first night I met Matt that he was something special, and I was praying to share something exceptional between the two of us if that’s what was meant to be," Kirkconnell addressed the breakup at the time. "While I never expected this outcome, I respect his decision completely.”

Two months later, the couple got back together, and they seemed to be going strong ever since. Following the breakup announcement, fans on X, formerly called Twitter, were surprised. “Gonna need that Rachael and Matt James tea STAT cause I was just thinking about them being one of the strongest remaining couples,” one wrote. Another tweeted, “Matt and Rachael broke up. Was not expecting to see that breakup announcement on my feed this morning.”