OK, so Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be back together, but that hasn’t stopped Martha Stewart from shooting her shot. On Oct. 25, Stewart appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and explained whether or not she could see herself dating the former Saturday Night Live star. According to Stewart, she would date Davidson... and she even called him “sort of cute.” (High praise!)

During her appearance on the show, Stewart played a game with Barrymore, lifting up a red, green, or yellow flag based on certain dating criteria. Per Page Six, Barrymore started, “Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson.” Stewart held up a green flag. Barrymore continued, “OK, your date is Pete Davidson,” earning another green flag from Stewart.

Stewart explained her answers: “I mean he has dated so many women,” before clarifying, “No, I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute.” She continued, “I know him... He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”

When Barrymore responded, “But everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way. Like he has to be a good guy,” Stewart agreed. “Oh, he is a good guy. Very good guy, and he knows how to get in and get out.”

Stewart also gave a no-frills assessment of Davidson after seeing him at the White House Correspondents dinner in April. “He’s just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy. He was cuter when he had when he had longer curly hair,” she told Today in May. “If you look at my Instagram, you see a little skit he did for me when we were doing the roast, but he’s charming and he’s nice and I don’t think he’s a big deal problem. He’s just a lovely guy. And we were having a lovely time.” What’s better than a little friends-to-lovers trope?

Well, if Kete really is done for good, it looks like Davidson will have no problem finding his next date.