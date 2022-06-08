Julia Garner, Queen Of Accents, Will Reportedly Play Madonna In Her New Biopic

It will take a true talent to play a pop culture fixture like Madonna, and the legendary singer may have found the perfect actor to get into the groove. The superstar has been working on a movie telling the story of her life and career since 2020, and of course, the most important part of the whole process has been casting the right person to play her. Now, it’s all starting to come together, so here’s everything fans should know about Madonna’s biopic, including its predicted cast and release date.

Madonna announced she would write and direct her biopic in the fall of 2020, with Juno scribe Diablo Cody and The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson as co-writers. The project is tentatively titled Little Sparrow, and garnered significant media attention at the beginning of 2022 when The Hollywood Reporter revealed the intense casting process. Dubbed the “Madonna Bootcamp,” the “grueling” months-long auditions tasked several big-name starlets with daily choreo, singing, and acting auditions overseen by Madonna herself. Tons of buzzy names were in the running for the lead role, including Florence Pugh, Julia Garner, Sky Ferreira, Bebe Rexha, Odessa Young, Emma Laird, and three Euphoria stars: Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferreira.

At long last, it finally sounds like Madonna has picked her lucky star.

Madonna’s Biopic: Predicted Cast

On June 7, Variety reported Julia Garner was offered the role of Madonna in the pop star’s upcoming movie, which she is expected to accept.

While Garner is not known for her singing (and Madonna has been explicit about the film’s star needing to sing versions of her hits), she has blown audiences away with her accent work, most notably in her Netflix smashes Ozark and Inventing Anna. Madonna is also famous for her unique manner of speaking, as she has tried on different accents throughout the years, which may have given Garner an edge in the audition process.

The only other character rumored to be in the biopic is Madonna’s longtime bestie, Debi Mazar. That role hasn’t been cast yet, but media fascination Julia Fox is reportedly in talks to play the iconic New Yorker.

Madonna’s Biopic: Predicted Release Date

Madonna has yet to reveal when her movie will hit theaters, and it will likely be a bit of a wait. Given how important the project is to the pop star and how long the casting process has taken, production is also expected to take some extra time to get everything perfect. Hopefully, fans will get to see the biopic sometime in 2023, but it may even take until 2024.

Madonna’s Biopic: Predicted Trailer

Don’t expect to get any footage from the movie soon. With casting still in the works, production on the film will likely begin toward the end of 2022, and hopefully fans will get a first look at Garner in full Madonna mode then, but a full trailer probably won’t drop until next year.