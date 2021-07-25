Machine Gun Kelly Just Said The Movie He Stars In With Megan Fox Is Trash

Like plenty of iconic Hollywood couples, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) met on set. Heck, Fox even admitted he was one of the major reasons she signed onto their new thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass. But according to Baker, their meet-cute was one of the only good things about the movie. On the thriller’s premiere date, Machine Gun Kelly slammed his movie with Megan Fox on Twitter, calling it trash.

The couple skipped the film’s Los Angeles premiere on July 23, with Fox citing rising COVID-19 cases as her reason for missing the event. However, it seems like her boyfriend isn’t a big fan of Midnight in the Switchgrass in general. “If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash can emoji],” he tweeted that same day. It’s not hard to guess what movie he’s talking about!

Baker’s tweet isn’t the first time the couple have seemingly thrown shade at the project. During a recent Instagram Live, Kelly said, “I would never act in something I don’t believe in.” Then he pointed at Fox offscreen and added, “Ha, except...” She laughed and cut him off, saying, “Don’t do that yet.”

In a recent interview with USA Today, Fox added that she’s not interested in watching the movie to see herself and Baker onscreen. “That’s just something we were living in, so much has happened since [filming the movie]... The question of, ‘Did we have chemistry on screen?’ isn’t necessary because chemistry has gotten us this far,” she explained.

Even if they’re not big Midnight in the Switchgrass fans, the couple still have the movie to thank for bringing them together. “[The film] was definitely a vehicle — I’ll be honest — for me to meet Colson,” Fox said during a recent interview with Who What Wear. “I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.”

It ended up being the right decision, because they fell for each other right away. “When I met [Baker], I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” the actor added. “Sometimes, you can just tell something about [an acting role]. Like, this is going to change me as a person. That's what I want for my life: to constantly be evolving and growing."

Midnight in the Switchgrass is in theaters now.