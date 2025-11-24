Machine Gun Kelly compares his sex life to F1 drivers.

Machine Gun Kelly gave some NSFW insight into his sex life during a Nov. 21 performance at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix’s T-Mobile Zone. The singer got cheeky on stage, comparing his “bedroom” skills to F1 drivers.

“Just so you know, I’m not much far off from an F1 driver when I’m in the bedroom,” MGK said, per Us Weekly. “Because I’m very fast and it takes me a long time to get to the finish line.”

“Anyway, if you did come to see us today, like this beautiful group right here, I’m gonna dedicate this to you, my sweet little bloody Valentines,” he added.

Getting candid about the more intimate parts of his life is pretty typical for MGK. Throughout his relationship with Megan Fox, these types of sex confessions were frequent. On Oct. 11, 2021, both Fox and MGK posted explicit Instagram captions, dedicated to each other.

“A life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left 🔪🫀 and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets f*ck like demons,” Kelly wrote in a since-deleted post.

At the time, Fox posted her own suggestive caption, writing, “the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession guns addiction shamans lots of blood general mayhem therapy tantric night terrors binding rituals chakra sound baths psychedelic hallucinations organic smoothies and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary 📿.”

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The couple started dating in 2020, after meeting on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. But after a tumultuous relationship, the duo reportedly broke up in December 2024 — one month after announcing they were expecting a baby together.

MGK and Fox’s current status is unclear, but in October, a People source said that they were back to acting “like a couple,” as they navigate co-parenting their daughter.

“They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon,” the insider said. “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”

"Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him," another source said.