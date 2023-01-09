A M3GAN Sequel Is Reportedly Already In The Works

Don’t put away your dolls just yet. After M3GAN dominated the beginning of 2023 with her musical murders, reports quickly arose that the deadly doll would be back to dance and dismember again in a sequel. And apparently, the reported follow-up went into development right after M3GAN made her big-screen debut. Here’s what to know about the next time fans will be seeing their robot bestie in the reported M3GAN 2.

The chatter about a M3GAN sequel shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The creepy doll became the meme queen of the internet at the end of 2022 with everyone on TikTok recreating the unsettling dance number shown in the horror film’s first trailer. That virality led to box office success, as M3GAN grossed over $30 million in its opening weekend, more than double what the mid-budget movie cost to make. M3GAN kicked off 2023 as the first major release in the new year to make a big splash, and now it sounds like she’s plotting her second act. Deadline reported that a sequel had already gone into development at the time M3GAN premiered on Friday, Jan. 6. Here’s when M3GAN fans can expect to be reunited with their animatronic bestie.

M3GAN 2 Predicted Release Date

As of M3GAN’s release, a sequel hasn’t been officially confirmed, although all the reports and the movie’s immense success make it seem inevitable. And it may arrive much sooner than anyone expects. With chatter that the sequel had already been in development upon M3GAN’s premiere, a second movie could dance its way into theaters as early as late 2023 or the start of 2024.

M3GAN 2 Predicted Cast

Universal Pictures

It just wouldn’t be a M3GAN movie without M3GAN herself, obvi. Amie Donald and Jenna Davis would naturally be expected to return as M3GAN’s body and voice, respectively, in a reported sequel. A follow-up film would likely also see the return of M3GAN’s bestie Cady (Violet McGraw) and her creator Gemma (Allison Williams).

M3GAN 2 Predicted Trailer

The original M3GAN trailer set the internet on fire, so expect the same level of viral power when the first footage of the reported sequel drops. It’ll be a bit of a wait for that, though, so you’ll have plenty of time to keep practicing your M3GAN moves.