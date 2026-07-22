Zach Georgiou is getting real about his experience since leaving the Love Island villa — specifically he’s addressing the “tough” feedback he’s gotten. Throughout Season 8, audiences questioned Zach’s relationship with Kayda Bosse — accusing him of negging his partner and criticizing him for saying “I love you” as a joke.

After the finale, where he and Kayda came in fourth place, the islanders started coming to his defense, re-posting Trinity Tatum’s Instagram Story about the stopping “hate” and “ignorant comments” directed toward Zach. Now, Zach himself is responding to the criticism in a July 21 Instagram video.

Although Zach had the “best experience” during filming, coming back to reality has been difficult. "It's been a bit tough," Zach said about his experience post-show before thanking the fans who have stood by him. "So, seeing all the love and support of you guys out there, all the lovely things you have to say, I'm honestly grateful as f*ck because it means so, so much."

He thanked Kayda for being his “rock” throughout it all and gave credit to the winning couple: Trinity and Bryce Dettloff. "Shoutout to Bryce and a big shoutout to Trinity as well," Zach said in the video. "That post the other day was incredible to see she had my back like that — it just shows the bonds we've created in the villa have been so genuine."

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On July 14, Trinity posted a message to her followers, defending Zach. “Coming out of the villa one I want to say I’m very blessed and appreciative of the love & support everyone has given me,” she wrote. “With that being said I wanna say the hate & ignorant comments some of you guys are doing regarding Zach is absolutely not okay and needs to stop.”

“It’s very disheartening and we are people just like everyone else. We genuinely have love for each other inside and out of the villa and he’s one of the most amazing people I’ve met so please have some empathy,” she added.

Then, on July 22, Trinity explained her statement to People. “We were on the plane together coming home, and I saw how it was affecting him,” she told the outlet. “People are only seeing certain clips, and people are still judging him for stuff that he said in week one. He is such an amazing person. Genuinely, he is so funny. He’s so sweet. It’s like, ‘What are y’all seeing?’”