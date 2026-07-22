Bryce & Trinity Respond To Sincere's Family Calling Them "Fake Love"

It seemed like every Love Island fan was celebrating Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum’s win after the Season 8 finale, but as is the case with every reality show, the victorious couple also had some vocal haters. What made the negativity worse is that it was coming from the family of Bryce and Trinity’s fellow finalist, Sincere Rhea. Now that the couple is out of the villa, Bryce and Trinity have responded to the comments about their “fake” connection.

When the Love Island USA Season 8 finale aired on July 12, Sincere’s family live-streamed their candid reactions to the results, with one person screaming “fake love” after Bryce and Trinity were declared the winners. Of course, this is a pretty common response to any couple formed on a reality TV show, so Bryce and Trinity aren’t taking it to heart.

“We don’t care,” Bryce said when asked about the remark in a July 22 People interview. Trinity echoed her boyfriend’s sentiment, while adding that they “still love Sincere.” Bryce said they can understand why viewers might have doubts in the authenticity of their love. “You can’t blame people. It is a show,” Bryce said. “It makes sense why people could think something like that. But like I said, we genuinely don’t care.”

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Both Bryce and Trinity point to their Casa Amor experiences as the best proof of their genuine love for one another. “I mean, 12 guys came into Casa Amor. If I was faking it, I would’ve left [with one of them],” Trinity said. “You have opportunities to get with different people, and we just chose not to. I can’t fake anything. Honestly, I just say my intrusive thoughts. I’m happy where I’m at.”

For Bryce, he knew returning from Casa Amor solo would risk him being eliminated from the show, but he did it anyway to prove his connection with Trinity. “I just told myself, ‘I’d rather get kicked out for going with my heart.’ The safe choice is bringing somebody in, and then you’re guaranteed [to stay]. But I didn’t want to do that,” Bryce said. “And it was brutal. The only picture I had to go off of was Trinity in a photo booth with another guy. That’s intimate, the photo booth, so I thought I was screwed. When I walked in [and saw she chose me], I was overwhelmed with joy. I was just so happy.”