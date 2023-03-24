In the first few seasons of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, the contestants didn’t really know what they were getting into, given the newness of the show’s format and its back-to-back filming schedule throughout lockdown. But one of the first things you might notice about Season 4 is that the new Love Is Blind contestants very much understand the assignment, and single Micah Lussier is leading the charge.

Warning: Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 follow. This is not a bad thing, necessarily, since every pot of reality TV show drama needs a little stirring, and Micah certainly makes the initial episodes interesting. In the pods, she quickly finds a connection with two men, Kwame Appiah and Paul Pedan. Kwame eventually breaks up with her, saying that he feels like their connection is more shallow than the one he has with Chelsea Griffin. Micah manages to rebound quickly and get engaged to Paul by the end of Episode 3, but her deepest connection isn’t really with any of the dudes, but with another woman in the pods, Irina Solomonova. They quickly become best friends and partners in instigation, stirring up the insecurities of the other women and clearly plotting how to make the biggest impact on the show with their mics on. It’s reality TV gold, TBH.

How their romantic relationships and their very own friendship pans out will likely be a focal point for the cameras throughout the season. Micah is quick to chat up her pod ex, Kwame, at a cast pool party for a little longer than she likely should have, despite the fact that her BFF Irina admits to the cameras (and own match, Zack Goytowski) that she has the hots for none other than Paul, Micah’s fiancé. Whether or not she makes it to the altar, Micah is clearly going to be in the reality zeitgeist for the time being, so here’s everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind Season 4 star-slash-maybe mean girl.

Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier’s Real Job

Micah’s job is described as “marketing manager” and her LinkedIn page shows that she does have a ton of experience in the field. Before and during college, she worked at an educational non-profit as a tutor to elementary school-aged children. She then went on to work at a handful of companies as a marketing specialist before landing her current gig as a marketing manager at Salesforce.

She doesn’t talk much about her career in the pods, but Micah has clearly created a career path for herself since graduating from Washington State University in 2018.

Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier’s Instagram

On Instagram, Micah posts strictly pics of herself traveling or just generally looking sultry. Love Is Blind Season 4 filmed around May 2022, and her pictures from this summer show that she seemingly traveled around the U.S. to visit family in Arizona and hopped the pond to spend some time in Europe, mostly in Greece. There is no indication of Paul on her grid or follower list, so either the two are being coy by not following each other, or they want nothing to do with the other. She, Kwame, and Chelsea all follow each other, though, and Irina even likes some of Micah’s pics now and again, so their BFF-ship might still be going strong, even if their romantic ones are maybe not.

Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier’s Age

Micah is one of the younger contestants on this season of Love Is Blind at 27 years old. For context, her BFF Irina is just 26 years old, Kwame is 31 years old, and Paul, her ultimate match, is 29 years old.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 6-8 will air March 31, Episodes 9-11 will air April 7, and Episode 12 on April 14.