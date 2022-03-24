Get Ready, Love Is Blind Season 3 Is Coming Soon

Love Is Blind first arrived on Netflix in 2020 as part of a new experiment in reality shows. After the success of The Great British Baking Show moving to a weekly schedule, Love Is Blind and its predecessor, The Circle, attempted to merge Netflix’s marathon-drop format with a weekly release, with episodes coming in batches over the span of a month. The plan worked so well, Love Is Blind Season 3 is already heading this way, with Seasons 4 and 5 to follow.

Like The Circle, Love Is Blind is a reality show in which the contestants cannot see each other and have to judge their potential compatibility on mental and emotional connection alone. However, unlike The Circle, Love Is Blind is a dating show, and the no-in-person-contact rule only exists for about a third of the season. If you haven’t seen it: a group of people are confined to pods where they can’t see each other to participate in speed dating on steroids, then take those first impressions and decide who they’d like to follow up with. The daters only meet physically after they decide they’re ready to get engaged. Beyond that, they are forced to live together until their wedding day, when they either say “I do” or “I don’t” to a future together.

This blend of Married at First Sight and The Bachelor might sound like something that could never work. But the first two seasons managed to produce four couples (two per season) who are still hitched and apparently happy about it. That’s a shockingly good track record, and probably a big reason the series has been renewed so many times already.

Here’s what to know about Season 3 so far.

Love Is Blind Season 3 Updates

Fans have known Love Is Blind Season 3 was going to happen since 2020, as Netflix, renewed the show for two seasons right off the bat after Season 1. At the time, no date was set for release, and considering it took two years for Netflix to go from Season 1 (released in February 2020) to Season 2 (which arrived in February 2022), fans thought it might be a long wait for the third installment.

But Netflix seems to be planning to put Love Is Blind on the same biannual schedule as The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, and other reality shows in its arsenal. Only a few weeks after Season 2 concluded on March 4, Netflix not only announced that Season 4 and 5 were renewed but also confirmed Season 3 will arrive in 2022.

The Season 3 reveal came along with a very bizarre music video promoting Netflix’s seemingly endless slate of “reality romance” series.

Love Is Blind Season 3 Cast & Trailer

Like all Netflix reality shows, cast reveals, release schedules, and trailers aren’t revealed until basically the last minute. This is partly to prevent spoilers from getting out, but also due to the nature of reality TV — announcing the cast far ahead of time means fans will have forgotten who they are before the first episode drops. Having all the marketing as a blitz just before the show’s arrival keeps viewers glued to their screens.

Love Is Blind Season 3 Release Dates & Schedule

With a confirmation Love Is Blind will return in 2022, fans are still left to guess the when of it all. However, other reality series’ schedules may provide a clue: The Circle follows an April-September six-month schedule, and Too Hot To Handle follows a June-January one. Therefore, fans should not be surprised if Love Is Blind ends up doing a February-August cycle, with Season 3 spread over the final weeks of summer.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is scheduled for later in 2022. Season 4 and 5 are expected to follow in 2023.