Love Is Blind's Matthew Hard-Launched His New GF

Matthew Duliba left Love Is Blind Season 6 without a fiancée — but it turned out that he wouldn’t be single for long. In March, Duliba hard-launched his new girlfriend on Instagram during a Q&A with his followers... and no, she was not a fellow contestant on the Netflix reality show.

After a fan asked Duliba about his type, he responded with a selfie of him and his partner. “Funny you should ask, this is Vanesa, my gf,” he wrote back to the fan, per E!. He also gave his IG followers a little more context behind the photo. “This picture was taken the same day as the reunion,” he added. “We went to the Charlotte FC soccer game with friends.”

Apparently, Matthew had some other reasons for not going to the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. “Not going back into a situation where they maintain editing,” he said. ICYMI, Matthew didn’t make the best impression on the show — and even Netflix called him out for being a rude date.

On Feb. 15, the official Netflix Instagram account shared some unflattering clips of his pod conversations. In one instance, he asked fellow contestant Jessica Vestal about her best traits as a partner, but seemed surprised when she asked him the same question in return. “You know, I was just gonna ask the questions. I wasn’t really anticipating getting the same one back,” he told her. Netflix captioned the post, “oh no..that’s not..that’s not how conversation works!!”

Netflix

Matthew responded in the comments section of the post, defending his behavior and pinning the blame on the show’s editors. “[A] key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” he wrote. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning.”

Matthew continued, “There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”

This attitude also came up during his Q&A when a fan questioned if Matthew knew he’d be edited going into the show. “I didn't think they could cut and paste sentences,” he responded. “If I would've known that, I wouldn't have done it."