Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen said “I don’t” to each other when they made it to the altar at the end of Love Is Blind Season 2, but that wasn’t the end of their story. When they both returned for After The Altar, they revealed some lingering drama between them, and a lot of it revolves around another contestant: Shaina Hurley. Here’s everything to know about the drama between Natalie and Shayne during Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2.

In the first After The Altar episode, Shayne explained that things didn’t end simply between Natalie and him after Love Is Blind Season 2. They didn’t get married but tried talking in the week after the wedding. Then, they didn’t speak for a month, but after that time, they reunited and tried to give a relationship a try. But, according to Shayne, it didn’t work out because he was only in Chicago two days a week and the distance made things difficult. But, he thought that if they were ever in the same place, the door was open to a Natalie/Shayne relationship renaissance. Natalie, however, told a very different story.

During After The Altar, Natalie shared that her trust in Shayne was completely broken. “It’s the lies,” she said. “It’s like, I put so much trust in him and he completely destroyed that trust for us.” At first Natalie was a little vague about what transpired, but soon she revealed that Shayne and Shaina allegedly exchanged flirty Instagram DMs while Shayne was with Natalie and Shaina was with her fiancé Christos Lardakis.

Adam Rose/Netflix

The drama escalated when Natalie and Shaina found themselves in the room for Natalie’s 80s-themed birthday party. When Shaina showed up, Natalie said she needed to “speak her truth,” and said, “I think she was in a secret relationship with Shayne.”

Danielle Ruhl confronted Shaina about the situation during the party, and Shaina basically denied everything and said that she thought Natalie liked to “play the victim.”

“The only messages I have with Shayne are purely platonic,” Shaina said. “It’s just disgusting that she’s still trying to tear me down when I’ve done nothing to her.”

Shaina wound up leaving the party without even talking to Natalie, so audiences never got to see any confrontation between them. But Shaina did talk to Shayne about it and called it all “petty high school drama.” Shayne corroborated the fact that nothing inappropriate happened between them.

“When it comes to Natalie, if I blinked at Shaina, it would be scandalous,” Shayne said.

In the end, Shayne and Natalie never discussed the mysterious alleged DMs, or any of the broken trust between them. But one thing seems certain: Natalie and Shayne don’t have much of a romantic future together.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.