Love Is Blind’s Shaina Went IG-Official With Her New Boyfriend

Love may not be blind, but it’s definitely in the air. On March 13, Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley went Instagram-official with her new boyfriend — and no, it’s not Shayne Jansen (phew). Hurley debuted her new SO, Chris Lardakis, with a series of photos from their romantic getaway to Mykonos, Greece, and they looked very cozy together.

Hurley captioned the post, “My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞.” And it sounds like she means that literally. Hurley has been teasing her new romance for a few weeks now, and it sounds pretty serious. On March 2, she opened up about her current relationship status during an interview with Nick Viall on The Viall Files. Though she didn’t name any names at the time, she did gush about her new beau. “I’m actually in a relationship, it’s pretty serious, I’m very happy,” she told Viall.

And her villain status (or edit?) on the show didn’t change things between them. (ICYMI, Hurley was widely criticized for rejecting Kyle Abrams after initially accepting his proposal. She also stirred the pot between Jansen and his then-fiancée Natalie Lee by saying they were incompatible. By the reunion, however, they seemed to have moved past the drama.) “I was laughing, like: What a time to be in a relationship,” Hurley said. But no fear. “He’s been great throughout the whole situation,” she added.

Based on his LinkedIn, Lardakis is also based in Chicago, where he works as a general contractor and a CEO/Founder of Kanela Breakfast Club. There isn’t a lot of public information about him (his Instagram is private), but it seems like he is just Hurely’s type. On Love Is Blind, she famously said she was searching for a “Godly man,” which was part of the reason she rejected Abrams, who is not religious. In these photos, Lardakis is wearing a cross necklace.

Though Hurley still isn’t revealing a ton about her new relationship with Lardakis, a romantic vacation to Greece certainly seems like a good sign. Fingers crossed for more IG posts from this couple soon!