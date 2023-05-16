This New Dating Show Is The Pansexual Bachelorette You've Been Waiting For

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette definitely deliver juicy dating drama, but they’ve been missing out on a massive opportunity for decades. The reality juggernaut staunchly toes the gender binary line, and although there have been LGBTQ+ contestants in the past, Bachelor Nation has never pulled the trigger on the fully queer dating show that fans have been hoping for. So, now someone else is doing it. The new Paramount+ series Love Allways will include contestants of all genders for a pansexual bachelorette to choose from. Here’s what to know about the new show, which is sure to be next-level messy.

Love Allways promises to flip the script on the Bachelor format by including all gender identities in a wild romance experiment. At its center is Lexi Paloma, a pansexual model looking for love. She will go on dates with a group of single men, women, trans, and nonbinary contestants. And yes, the larger dating pool does mean even more layers of drama — the series announcement teased that “some [contestants] start falling for one another, causing a spiral of drama, betrayal, passion, and jealousy,” per Deadline.

Here are all the spicy-hot details about Love Allways.

Love Allways Cast

Lexi Paloma will be the bachelorette at the center of the new series.

She will be looking for love in a gender-diverse group of 13 contestants: Sienna Scibird, Jasmine Cervantes, Kalysta Mallory, Camille Cupid, Rylin Utah, Jayme Aiden, Cyprien Boustiha, Marc Bateman, Tyler Hearing, Luis Diaz, Brian Batesy, Joshua Cureton, and Cameron James.

To make things even more competitive, the contestants will have a pair of relationship gurus to consult for advice, Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello, and Mari and Recenello will also be competing to see whose mentee will end up winning Paloma’s heart.

Love Allways Release Date

The first three episodes of Love Allways will be available to stream on Paramount+ on June 2.

Love Allways Episode Count

The full season will consist of 10 episodes. After the premiere, new episodes will drop each Friday on Paramount+ and Awesomeness TV’s YouTube channel.