Louis’ Response To Zayn’s One Direction Covers Melted My Heart

Zayn Malik isn’t the only One Direction member feeling nostalgic. Just days after the star shared a video on Instagram covering the group’s 2014 single “Night Changes,” his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson reacted to the clip on Twitter, and what he had to say will warm every Directioner’s heart. “It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days,” Tomlinson said about Malik in an Aug. 24 tweet.

Considering the two have rarely interacted since Malik left the band in March 2015, fans were surprised to read Tomlinson’s response. “OH MY GOD!!!! IS THIS REAL???? PLS TELL ME IM NOT DREAMING,” one fan said after seeing his tweet. “My zouis heart can't handle this,” another said.

According to a One Direction update account called @Are1DBackToday, Tomlinson previously showed his support for Malik’s “Night Changes” cover on Aug. 16 by liking his video on Instagram, meaning this is their second interaction this month.

Surprisingly, fans have been getting a lot of One Direction content lately. On June 10, Malik also posted a video of him singing the group’s 2014 song “You & I.” Then, on June 19, a number of videos surfaced of Niall Horan attending Harry Styles’ concert at Wembley Stadium, including one of him jamming out to “What Makes You Beautiful” and another of him hugging Styles’ sister Gemma Styles.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For One Direction’s 12-year anniversary on July 23, The X Factor UK also uploaded a video on YouTube of judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh deciding which contestants who were previously eliminated should come back and join the group. In the end, they chose Styles, Tomlinson, Malik, Horan, and Liam Payne, who went on to become of the most famous boybands in the world.

Tomlinson reacted to the video by tweeting, “Felt proud watching it, just shows how far I’ve come!”

While Tomlinson revealed that he and Horan recently met up at the Glastonbury Festival in June, the group has yet to reunite since their final performance on The X Factor UK in December 2015. Although it may not happen any time soon, these interactions between everyone are the next best thing.