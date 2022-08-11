Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.

“I almost got married very young. I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything,” Harvey told host Teyana Taylor during the episode. “I didn’t really know myself. I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” OK, OK, so that quote could technically be about any past relationship, but if the rumors are true, it sounds a lot like her breakup with MBJ. When they split in June, People reported that Lori “wasn’t ready to commit” and “still wants to have fun and be free.”

Per the source, the model and actor were “making plans for the future” at the time. But um, one person might’ve been making more plans than the other. Jordan was reportedly “ready to commit for the long term,” and he even bought a multi-million dollar mansion in California — presumably to take their relationship to the next level. Hmm. Sounds to me like marriage was on the horizon... and based on Harvey’s Luv2SeeIt comments, she just wasn’t ready to put a ring on it.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though the former lovebirds found themselves in different places, they were reportedly both “heartbroken” and “still love[d] each other” when they split up in June. 💔

The silver lining? After the tough breakup, Harvey made an empowering decision to put herself first. “So at that point, I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to date on my own terms,’” she recalled during the episode. “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.” Honestly, I love this for her.

Wishing Harvey the best of luck on her self-discovery journey!