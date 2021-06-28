The Meaning Behind LOONA's New Single Will Make You Want To Dance
This is the summer song you needed!
Eight months after dropping their previous EP, [12:00], in October 2020, LOONA has officially made their comeback with their fourth mini-album, [&]. The seven-track project is the group’s first to feature their leader Haseul since the release of [X X] in February 2019. She went on hiatus that May due to personal reasons, so you can imagine how happy fans are to have all nine members together again. Orbits, now that you’ve already heard the song, check out LOONA's "PTT (Paint The Town)" lyrics in English below.
From the moment LOONA announced their album on May 31, fans were already intrigued with the group’s new era. That’s because the girls teased their project with a cryptic tweet featuring the Latin phrase, “A deo vocatus rite paratus.” According to Soompi, their message translated to “God calls those who are duly prepared.” Since LOONA always tries out new sounds and styles every comeback, fans couldn’t wait to see what the group had in store for them this time.
The next day, LOONA hinted through a photo teaser Haseul would make her long-awaited return this comeback. The picture showed close-ups of all twelve members’ eyes and it even featured Haseul’s name in the group’s lineup written on top of the poster. Of course, fans hoped it meant she was ready to return. In fact, Orbits were so excited over the possibility her two-year hiatus was over they trended “OT12” and “HASEUL IS BACK” on Twitter.
Now, fans can rejoice because Haseul is officially back! Check her out in LOONA’s "PTT (Paint The Town)" music video below.
LOONA’s "PTT (Paint The Town)" lyrics are just as amazing as the group’s visual. The song is about having no worries and dancing the night away, making it the perfect summer anthem. “We don’t stop until the sun goes up/ Put it down and dance,” the girls sing on the track, before launching into their powerful chorus. “We're about to paint the town.”
Intro: Kim Lip
Get ready
Verse 1: Heejin, Choerry, Kim Lip
Are you ready for some action
Our mission has just begun
No one here
Can stop us
With what I have inside
If I look at other colors
I can feel the attraction to each other (Okay)
Verse 2: Kim Lip, Yves, Chuu, Vivi, *Go Won*
Wanna be the cool kids (*Uh huh*)
Cover with nothing (*Uh, uh*)
The moon that rises on a new day
Pink or black grid
Rom, um, um, um, uh roam (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'll remember you when I'm ready (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Kill it to the daylight
Pre-Chorus: Haseul, Hyunjin, Jinsoul
Go, go, let us put on a show, show
I want something else more, more
Breaking the taboo roll, roll
We don't stop until thе sun goes up
Put it down and dance
No way you can make thе stars
Chorus: Choerry, Hyunjin, Jinsoul
We're about to paint the town
Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta
Paint the town
Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta
Paint the town
Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta
You can't stop us just we
Can't stop us
Post-Chorus: Olivia Hye, Yves, Kim Lip
We'll take to the moon
Block the moon's eyes
The 12 eyes of the eclipse that started might cover you
Verse 3: Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, Jinsoul
There is no answer, just watch it
We'll keep running, don't touch it
We ain't gotta east of eden so keep it
If you gon' ball with us then just sweep it
(Ah-hoo)
Like a wolf to the moon
When that moon rises soon (Come on!)
Pam pa pam
We're devilous
We are curious
So don't mess with us
Pre-Chorus: Yeojin, Hyunjin, Heejin
Go, go, let us put on a show, show
I want something else more, more
Breaking taboos row, row
We don't stop until the sun goes up
Put it down and dance
No way you can make us stop
Chorus: Yves, Chuu, Heejin
We're about to paint the town
Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta (Let's go)
Paint the town
Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta
Paint the town
Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta
You can't stop us just we
Can't stop us
Post-Chorus: Hyunjin, Choerry, Yeojin
We'll take to the moon
Block the moon's eyes
Eclipse it's over it started
Might cover us again
Bridge: Kim Lip, Haseul, Chuu & Haseul, Heejin
Leave 12 different doors open (Let me just, baby)
Again we will meet
Open your eyes
Is it moon or the sky (Oh no)
And living is wise
If you never ever think twice
Refrain: Vivi, Go Won, Chuu
You break it
You make it
You kill it
You want it
You own it
You show it
Let's go!
Chorus: Olivia Hye, Kim Lip, Kim Lip & Haseul
We're about to paint the town
Na, na-na-na, na, na-na, na-na-na
Na, na-na-na, na, na-na, na-na, na
Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta
You can't stop us just we
Can't stop us
You can also check out LOONA’s [&] EP below.