The Meaning Behind LOONA's New Single Will Make You Want To Dance

Eight months after dropping their previous EP, [12:00], in October 2020, LOONA has officially made their comeback with their fourth mini-album, [&]. The seven-track project is the group’s first to feature their leader Haseul since the release of [X X] in February 2019. She went on hiatus that May due to personal reasons, so you can imagine how happy fans are to have all nine members together again. Orbits, now that you’ve already heard the song, check out LOONA's "PTT (Paint The Town)" lyrics in English below.

From the moment LOONA announced their album on May 31, fans were already intrigued with the group’s new era. That’s because the girls teased their project with a cryptic tweet featuring the Latin phrase, “A deo vocatus rite paratus.” According to Soompi, their message translated to “God calls those who are duly prepared.” Since LOONA always tries out new sounds and styles every comeback, fans couldn’t wait to see what the group had in store for them this time.

The next day, LOONA hinted through a photo teaser Haseul would make her long-awaited return this comeback. The picture showed close-ups of all twelve members’ eyes and it even featured Haseul’s name in the group’s lineup written on top of the poster. Of course, fans hoped it meant she was ready to return. In fact, Orbits were so excited over the possibility her two-year hiatus was over they trended “OT12” and “HASEUL IS BACK” on Twitter.

Now, fans can rejoice because Haseul is officially back! Check her out in LOONA’s "PTT (Paint The Town)" music video below.

LOONA’s "PTT (Paint The Town)" lyrics are just as amazing as the group’s visual. The song is about having no worries and dancing the night away, making it the perfect summer anthem. “We don’t stop until the sun goes up/ Put it down and dance,” the girls sing on the track, before launching into their powerful chorus. “We're about to paint the town.”

Check out LOONA’s "PTT (Paint The Town)" lyrics in English below.

Intro: Kim Lip

Get ready

Verse 1: Heejin, Choerry, Kim Lip

Are you ready for some action

Our mission has just begun

No one here

Can stop us

With what I have inside

If I look at other colors

I can feel the attraction to each other (Okay)

Verse 2: Kim Lip, Yves, Chuu, Vivi, *Go Won*

Wanna be the cool kids (*Uh huh*)

Cover with nothing (*Uh, uh*)

The moon that rises on a new day

Pink or black grid

Rom, um, um, um, uh roam (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'll remember you when I'm ready (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Kill it to the daylight

Pre-Chorus: Haseul, Hyunjin, Jinsoul

Go, go, let us put on a show, show

I want something else more, more

Breaking the taboo roll, roll

We don't stop until thе sun goes up

Put it down and dance

No way you can make thе stars

Chorus: Choerry, Hyunjin, Jinsoul

We're about to paint the town

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta

Paint the town

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta

Paint the town

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta

You can't stop us just we

Can't stop us

Post-Chorus: Olivia Hye, Yves, Kim Lip

We'll take to the moon

Block the moon's eyes

The 12 eyes of the eclipse that started might cover you

Verse 3: Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, Jinsoul

There is no answer, just watch it

We'll keep running, don't touch it

We ain't gotta east of eden so keep it

If you gon' ball with us then just sweep it

(Ah-hoo)

Like a wolf to the moon

When that moon rises soon (Come on!)

Pam pa pam

We're devilous

We are curious

So don't mess with us

Pre-Chorus: Yeojin, Hyunjin, Heejin

Go, go, let us put on a show, show

I want something else more, more

Breaking taboos row, row

We don't stop until the sun goes up

Put it down and dance

No way you can make us stop

Chorus: Yves, Chuu, Heejin

We're about to paint the town

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta (Let's go)

Paint the town

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta

Paint the town

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta

You can't stop us just we

Can't stop us

Post-Chorus: Hyunjin, Choerry, Yeojin

We'll take to the moon

Block the moon's eyes

Eclipse it's over it started

Might cover us again

Bridge: Kim Lip, Haseul, Chuu & Haseul, Heejin

Leave 12 different doors open (Let me just, baby)

Again we will meet

Open your eyes

Is it moon or the sky (Oh no)

And living is wise

If you never ever think twice

Refrain: Vivi, Go Won, Chuu

You break it

You make it

You kill it

You want it

You own it

You show it

Let's go!

Chorus: Olivia Hye, Kim Lip, Kim Lip & Haseul

We're about to paint the town

Na, na-na-na, na, na-na, na-na-na

Na, na-na-na, na, na-na, na-na, na

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta

You can't stop us just we

Can't stop us

You can also check out LOONA’s [&] EP below.