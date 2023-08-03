Lizzo has broken her silence regarding the recent lawsuit three of her former dancers filed against her. On Aug. 1, the tour performers accused Lizzo of creating a “hostile work environment” due to “sexual harassment” and “discrimination,” per Vulture. On Aug. 3, two days after the allegations became public, the Special singer called these claims as “unbelievable” in a statement on Instagram.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo began the statement, adding the “false allegations” were “too outrageous to not be addressed. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Lizzo continued, saying that she aims to create the “best art” that represents her and her fans. With that passion comes “high standards,” leading her to make difficult decisions when it comes to her music and performances. “It’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team,” she said.

These recent allegations aren’t just aimed at Lizzo. In the lawsuit, former tour dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez — who appeared on Lizzo’s 2022 reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — alleged the singer and her choreographer Tanisha Scott weight-shamed them. They also alleged Lizzo’s team, Big Grrrl Big Touring, racially discriminated against the Black members of the dance team and accused them of being “lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes.”

As for the sexual harassment allegations, Davis alleged Lizzo pressured her into touching a nude performer at a strip club. She also claimed the singer fired her after she recorded a meeting due to a stress-related health condition. Lizzo, who’s currently on her Special tour, addressed both the sexual harassment and body shaming claims in her Instagram statement.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” she wrote. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Lizzo ended the statement by thanking her supporters, writing: “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.” Before Lizzo released this statement, several other creatives who worked with Lizzo had come forward with their own experiences, too.

On Aug. 1, hours after the lawsuit became public, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison revealed on Twitter she previously worked as a director on a documentary about the singer in 2019. While she didn’t name the project, it’s believed to be her Love, Lizzo doc that was released in 2022. Allison claimed she “felt disrespected” and “gaslit” by Lizzo, and left production after two weeks of working with her.

The following day, Allison doubled down on the allegations on her Instagram Stories. “Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor and authority of other Black and brown womxn in the process,” Allison wrote, claiming the singer is a “narcissistic bully” who “has built her brand off lies.”