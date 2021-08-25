Lizzo's Reaction To What Her And Chris' Child Would Look Like Was Everything

Lizzo fans everywhere know the singer has had a major crush on Chris Evans for quite some time. Thirsting after Captain America may have started off as a joke, but now, fans are seriously invested. On Aug. 25, a TikTok user shared a video merging the celebrities’ features together in a digital drawing of their potential offspring, and Lizzo's reaction to what her and Chris Evans' child would look like was everything.

First thing’s first: the potential child is obviously stunning. "Mixing Lizzo and Chris Evans to see what their kid would look like," said the caption accompanying the video, set to Lizzo's new single with Cardi B, "Rumors.” When the Grammy-winning songstress got wind of the TikTok, she reposted it to her own TikTok account, writing, "WAIT A DAMN MIN,” as the caption. In other words, Lizzo was blown away!

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has turned heads with her flirtationship with Chris Evans. On July 27, the “Truth Hurts” singer sent the internet into a spiral when she responded to a fan’s comment that said, "lizzo baby... we know your [pregnant emoji] and we know it's Chris Evans now spill the tea.”

The artist then uploaded a TikTok video joking that she was carrying Evan’s baby. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today," she said. She then put the phone down to reveal her fake baby bump. "I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America," she added.

Will Lizzo and Captain America will take their lovebird potential to the next level one day? Who knows? Until then, fans will have to settle for digital pictures of imaginary children, and Lizzo’s hilarious responses that accompany them.