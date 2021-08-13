12 Lizzo & Cardi B "Rumors" Lyrics For IG Captions That'll Give Big Goddess Energy

On Friday, Aug. 13, Lizzo returned with “Rumors,” marking her first single in two years. The track, which features Cardi B, was praised by countless fans online following its release. They said the stars couldn’t have been more of a perfect match because their vocals blend so seamlessly together. Since their song is so empowering, these 12 Lizzo and Cardi B “Rumors” lyrics for Instagram captions are perfect when wanting to spread some self-love.

The star announced her latest single on Instagram on Aug. 2 by sharing a picture of herself in a golden dress while doing the “shhh” face. “NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13,” she captioned the post, which many fans believed teased her upcoming fourth studio album. Fans had high expectations for her new track considering Lizzo’s last album, Cuz I Love You, which dropped in 2019, featured so many hits, like “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Good As Hell.” They knew it was going to be good when Lizzo revealed “Rumors” would be a collab featuring Cardi B. She made the exciting announcement on Aug. 9 by posting a FaceTime call with the rapper, during which she said, “That's who it's featuring ya'll, period.”

When Aug. 13 finally rolled around, fans were ecstatic over the single, loving how it was a major clapback to haters who’ve spread rumors about the stars. Fans also loved how the “Rumors” music video depicted Lizzo and Cardi B as two goddesses.

YouTube

If you’re a fan of the song, try these 12 Lizzo and Cardi B “Rumors” lyrics for Instagram captions below.

They say I should watch the sh*t I post, oh, goddamn All the rumors are true, yeah/ What ya heard, that's true, yeah NDA, no loose lips/ Now them hoes tryna sue me Bitch, I don't give two sh*ts/ All the rumors are true No, I ain't f*ck Drake yet (Ha) Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down/ Realer sh*t is goin' on, baby, take a look around If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out/ Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b*tch Give 'em somethin' to talk about/ Sick of rumors/ But haters do what they do Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah/ Made a million at Sue's Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do/ 'Cause all the rumors are I am body goals, yeah/ This shit from my soul, yeah

Watch Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” music video below.