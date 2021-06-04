Grey's Anatomy May Have Ended A Fan-Favorite Couple & Twitter Is NOT OK

Warning: Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 17 follow. Even the most casual Grey’s Anatomy viewer can tell you the show has featured plenty of romantic heartbreak over the past 17 seasons. Nonetheless, the latest breakup shocker seriously hurts. I’m speaking, of course, about Link’s unsuccessful proposal to Amelia, which left Grey’s Anatomy Twitter devastated.

Watching the show tackle the coronavirus pandemic in Season 17 was intense to say the least, but Amelia and Link’s solid relationship was a major bright spot. The new parents stayed home with baby Scout and cared for Meredith’s kids for most of the season, giving fans a much-needed break from hospital stress once in a while. But although they were going strong, Amelink didn’t quite see eye to eye on what they wanted in the future.

While Link had to deal with his parents’ messy divorce firsthand, he was still open to marrying Amelia in the future and even suggested having more kids together. Amelia, on the other hand, wasn’t interested in becoming a parent again and worried about potentially being a bad wife to Link.

The Grey’s Season 17 finale rapidly moved through time, going from August 2020 to April 2021 and leaving the characters in a very different place by the end of the episode. While Amelink stuck together, they faced some roadblocks along the way — Amelia confessed to her support group that sometimes she wished Link understood what it felt like to fight substance abuse disorder, and she was taken aback when her boyfriend agreed to pose as baby Luna’s foster parent without asking her first.

By the time the Grey Sloan Memorial gang gathered for Maggie and Winston’s wedding in the spring, though, Link was convinced marriage was now in the cards for Amelia. So after the ceremony, he roped Mere’s kids into helping him propose with a whopping four rings. But Amelia can’t bring herself to say anything, and both of them are left devastated. Amelink is one of the most beloved couples on the show right now, so naturally, Twitter exploded.

Since Grey’s is officially returning for Season 18, is there hope for Amelink to work things out? Maybe — after all, they share a child, so they’re going to have to see each other no matter what. But Link showed up at Jo’s new place and asked to crash with her at the end of the episode, so he and Amelia could soon find themselves at the center of another love triangle. Somebody sedate me!