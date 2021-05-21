Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. From Meredith’s COVID battle to Jackson and DeLuca’s unexpected goodbyes, it’s been full of twists and turns designed to leave fans in tears. Still, there were some bright spots, like Amelia and Link’s new baby Scout and Jo deciding she wanted to switch her specialty to OB after bonding with premature infant Luna. But as the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 16 promo proves, the twists aren’t done yet.

The clip opens as Bailey visits Meredith, who’s still recovering at home, to try and persuade her to come back to work. “I can’t lose any more surgeons,” Bailey says, while Meredith protests, “I can’t operate if I can’t stand on my feet,” before ominously adding: “I may never get there.” Since Grey’s has been officially renewed for Season 18, it seems likely the next season will follow Mere as she gets back to work and deals with potential “long-hauler” effects of COVID.

Then the promo cuts to Link, who’s reconsidering his family plans after welcoming Scout. “I love being a dad. I think I want more,” he admits as he and Amelia cuddle in bed together. “More children?” she remarks in surprise. Clearly, the Lincoln-Shepherd clan aren’t on the same page at the moment.

But the bulk of the preview centers on Jo’s relationship with baby Luna, who she’s grown particularly close with. “Luna deserves more!” Jo exclaims, and Link replies: “I’m sorry, are you pretending like you’re not going to adopt her?”

But suddenly, Luna is flatlining, as a devastated Jo looks on in tears. Fingers crossed Luna pulls through and can find an adoptive mom in Jo.

While Mere’s recovery and baby Luna’s health scare will no doubt play major roles in next week’s episode, there will somehow be even more things going on at Grey Sloan Memorial. Here’s what else to expect in Season 17’s penultimate episode, according to the official synopsis:

Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen treat a car crash patient, and Hayes and Jo are met with Luna’s legal guardian.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 continues on Thursday, May 27, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.