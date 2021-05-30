Maggie And Winston's Wedding Gets Interrupted In This Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Clip

The Grey Sloan Memorial doctors have been through a lot this season. As if battling the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t enough, they also had to deal with everything from Meredith almost dying to Jackson leaving to plenty of relationship highs and lows. The finale looks uplifting, but as the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 17 promo teases, there’s still time to close out the season with some wedding drama.

The clip begins in a place many fans certainly thought had been left in the past: Mere’s beach. But don’t worry! It doesn’t look like the longtime Grey’s protagonist’s health has taken another turn for the worse. Instead, she appears to be visiting the beach that inspired her COVID dreams in order to get some closure and pay tribute to all the lost loved ones she saw this season. In the scene, she’s sporting a ponytail and wintry sweater rather than the white shirt and beachy curls fans saw in her dreams. Seriously, Meredith is going to be fine!

Speaking of Mere, the promo also teases her long-awaited return to Grey Sloan as a doctor, not a patient. The staff cheers as she arrives at work, before Hayes tells her, “I’m glad you didn’t die, Grey.” She replies, “Me, too,” and they grin at each other. If you ask me, a love triangle between Meredith, Jo (Camilla Luddington), and Hayes is definitely in the cards for Season 18.

There are flashes of other hopeful scenes, from Teddy and Owen reuniting to Amelia and Link celebrating Christmas. Then the clip cuts to Maggie and Winston’s wedding, which Richard is officiating in what seems to be the near future. But there’s trouble in paradise: When he asks if anyone objects to their union, Winston’s father and grandmother stand up and proclaim, “We do!”

The Season 17 finale looks like a much-needed breath of fresh air, but come on: Is it really a Grey’s Anatomy finale without some shocking drama?

To find out exactly what goes down on Maggie and Winston’s big day, you can catch the final episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 on Thursday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.