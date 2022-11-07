Lindsay Lohan Shared A “Lot Of Love” For Aaron Carter After His Passing

Following Aaron Carter’s death on Nov. 5, several of his old friends and girlfriends have spoken out, publicly mourning the loss of the star. On Nov. 6, Hilary Duff shared her tribute on Instagram, and Lindsay Lohan quickly followed suit with a similar sentiment. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood on Nov. 7, Lohan opened up about her ex’s passing, and her quotes about Carter’s death are heartbreaking.

Lohan and Carter dated briefly in the early 2000s — sometime in the “off” period between Carter and Duff’s on-again, off-again relationship. Though they were not together long (as Carter put it in 2005, “I just got a little bored, so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn't want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary”), Lohan seemed to have only fond memories of her former beau.

Lohan told ET, “My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace. And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.” She reiterated a similar thought in an interview with Access Hollywood. Lohan explained that it was a “long time” since the two spoke, but she still recalled her and Carter’s time together fondly: “So many [memories] from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless.”

Lohan also reportedly liked Duff’s words about Carter on Instagram. Per Us Weekly, she was one of over 1.2 million likes on Duff’s post about their mutual ex. “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” Duff wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply.” (Lohan’s name no longer shows up under the list of likes for Duff’s post.)

RIP Aaron Carter. 💔