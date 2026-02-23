Lily Collins Will Star In An Audrey Hepburn Movie

Lily Collins has already glamorously taken over Paris as Emily Cooper, and now she’s making a reservation at the most opulent breakfast spot of all: Tiffany’s. The Emily in Paris star will helm an upcoming film about the making of 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s, playing none other than Audrey Hepburn herself.

The upcoming movie will adapt Sam Wasson’s 2010 book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman. The novel is a deep dive into the turbulent behind-the-scene struggles to make Hepburn’s most iconic movie.

In Hepburn’s star-making role, she played the jewel-adorned socialite Holly Golightly, a character that lives on as an emblem of both film and fashion. Her black Givenchy dress, paired with opera gloves and a sparkling tiara, is considered one of the most memorable looks in modern cinema.

And now, it’s Collins’ turn to try on the little black dress that made a huge impact. While the movie may not reach theaters very soon, there’s a lot to look forward to, so here are all the details.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Lily Collins Has Been Working On This For A Long Time

It’s clear that Collins is a massive Hepburn fan — she revealed that she’s been developing this new movie for nearly a decade.

“It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able share this,” Collins wrote when announcing the film. “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel.”

There Are Some More Iconic Characters That Need To Be Cast

Though Hepburn is the main focus of Wasson’s book, there are a bunch of other key characters. Most notably, author Truman Capote, costumer Edith Head, and director Blake Edwards all play important parts in the story. As of the movie’s announcement, Collins is the only confirmed cast member.

It May Be A While Before It Premieres

As Collins referenced, this movie has spent several years in development, so fans may have to sit tight until there’s an update on production.