Emily Cooper is extending her brand partnership. Everyone’s favorite marketing maven will be back for a sixth season of Emily in Paris — though, it sounds like the show is going to make another move away from the French capital. Here’s what fans can expect from Emily’s next adventure.

The fifth season of Emily in Paris ended with several major cliffhangers, which will undoubtedly be at the center of Season 6’s drama. Most notably, Mindy got engaged to Nico... despite still having feelings for Alfie. On the other end of the romantic spectrum, Emily ended her relationship with Marcello when he asked her to follow him to Italy, choosing instead to prioritize her life in Paris. However, the season ended with her ex Gabriel beaconing her to visit him in Greece.

With all those unanswered questions, it’s a relief that Netflix didn’t waste any time in confirming Season 6. Less than a month after Season 5 aired, the streamer shared a video of Lily Collins virtually blowing out a big “6” candle sitting atop a croissant.

While the clip is decidedly Parisian, Collins has teased that the new season may take a detour outside of France.

Get Ready For Emily In Greece

Prior to the pickup announcement, Collins told Elite Daily why setting Season 6 in Greece would make sense not only for Emily and Gabriel’s stories, but also for Mindy’s. “The idea of Greece has also been teased for Mindy's bachelorette. So there could be other reasons that Emily would go to Greece outside of Gabriel,” Collins said, referencing Mindy pitching Mykonos for her pre-wedding bash.

There Will Likely Be Some Cast Shake-Ups

If the Grecian twist is pulled off, then the cast will probably look a lot different from Season 5. For one, Gabriel (who was barely in the last season) could be bumped up to a main character once again. And on the flip side, Emily’s ex Marcello (who was a main player in Season 5) may not appear at all now that the relationship is over.

Hopefully, Emily Will Return At The End Of 2026

Emily in Paris typically premieres new seasons at the end of each year, so there’s a good chance Season 6 will be drop just ahead of 2027.