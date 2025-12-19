Spoiler alert: This post discusses events throughout Emily in Paris Season 5, including its finale.

It can be difficult to keep up with all the romantic entanglements on Emily in Paris, but the latest season introduced the most surprising pairing yet. Mindy, Emily’s ever-loyal bestie, entered into a clandestine fling with Emily’s ex-boyfriend Alfie in Season 5. The truth eventually came to light, causing a brief rift in Emily and Mindy’s friendship — but by the end of the season, Mindy’s feelings for Alfie are more uncertain and complicated than ever. In Ashley Park’s view, Mindy may be trying to push away her lingering attraction to Alfie by distracting herself with another man.

In Season 5’s finale, Mindy seems to have completely moved on from Alfie with Nico, her ex who proved his devotion by disavowing all of his family’s wealth. While in Venice, Nico proposes to Mindy, and she giddily says yes. Although, she starts to rethink that decision once the Venetian romance fades away.

Talking about that moment in a joint interview, Lily Collins credits Mindy with “allowing herself the time to question that response afterwards.” Park cuts off her co-star to add, “I actually think she would've avoided thinking about it, but then she ran into Alfie.”

Netflix

In the episode’s final moments, a newly engaged Mindy awkwardly tells Alfie about her life update during a chance encounter on the street. Rather than congratulate her, he tells her that she’s making a big mistake with Nico. So, the season ends with Mindy feeling shaken and unsure about this upcoming marriage.

For Park, this scene echoes Mindy’s earlier reasoning for hiding her relationship with her best friend’s ex, because she couldn’t handle facing the bitter truth from someone so close to her.

“What I love about this is, that this is probably why she kept the Alfie stuff from Emily,” Park says. “When you have that kind of a sister or best friend, they're a mirror that’s being held up to you, and you can't hide from anything that you're feeling or seeing.”