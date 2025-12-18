Spoiler alert: This post discusses events throughout Season 5 of Emily in Paris.

When Emily first arrived in Paris, it seemed so clear that she was meant to be with her hot neighbor, Gabriel. But the latest season of Emily in Paris barely featured Gabriel at all. It even seemed to indicate the chef may have bid adieu to the show altogether, as he left Paris to pursue a new opportunity on a billionaire’s yacht. Although the final scene teased Gabriel may reunite with Emily soon, Lily Collins tells Elite Daily that even she was starting to believe Gabriel was about to leave the series.

“We never know with the writing, because we’re getting script by script, episode by episode. So reading this season, I was like, ‘Wait, is this his last scene? Wait, no! Oh, no. Wait a second, what?’” Collins says. “We live like the audience does in real-time. So of course, there's many different moments when you're going, ‘Oh my gosh, is this the end? Or is she going to end up with this person?’ There's so much uncertainty even in real time for us as actors, too.”

The reason some fans assumed Gabriel might disappear from Emily in Paris is largely due to actor Lucas Bravo’s blunt criticisms of the series. Last year, he called his character’s storylines “archaic” and bemoaned how filming the show limits his “freedom.”

“Life is short. It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling something that does not stimulate me?” Bravo said in 2024. “I do not want to be a part of a cog that does not tend to take the intelligence of viewers into consideration.”

Despite Bravo’s comments, it doesn’t look like audiences have to worry about saying au revoir to Gabriel just yet. Although he did leave Paris to serve as a private chef on a globe-trotting yacht, his final scene in Season 5 proved he hasn’t given up on a relationship with Emily. After Sylvie reached out to let him know Emily had broken up with her Italian boyfriend Marcello, Gabriel sent his ex a postcard asking her to meet him for a vacation in Greece.

So, if Emily in Paris does get picked up for Season 6, it seems very likely that Gabriel and Emily will get to rekindle things on the Mediterranean coast.