Lucas Bravo Calls Out Emily In Paris Fans "Objectifying" Him

Lucas Bravo may be putting on the charm to play the swoon-y French chef Gabriel on Emily in Paris, but he doesn’t want viewers to confuse him with his character. The actor recently opened up about dealing with fan interactions in his day-to-day life, and while he has mostly had positive experiences, he also pointed out the times when he’s been uncomfortable with the way people objectify him.

While appearing on the Dec. 9 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Bravo shared his strategy for keeping any intense superfans at bay. “People don’t freak out over me. It’s an idea we have with fame and everything, but I think what you project is what you get,” Bravo said. “If you don’t invite people in — with your social media for example — then when I run into people on the street, they are very respectful.”

Bravo has an Instagram that he mostly uses to promote his projects, although he did recently delete several personal photos from his grid after breaking up with Shailene Woodley. The actor continued by saying keeping his personal life more private encourages better interactions with fans.

“They connect with my work and they recognize me but they talk to me like you would talk to a person you don’t know,” he said. “That makes a huge difference because then I am not overexposing myself on socials. There is no freaking out.”

However, Bravo can’t always avoid awkward situations with fans. “Sometimes there’s that thing that people do that I really [don’t enjoy],” he said. “Some people don’t do it on purpose, but they point at me and say, ‘Emily in Paris’ in the middle of the street. They startle me and I am like, ‘What am I? Who am I? What is my name?' I don’t want to be the guy who asks them what my name is but it is a bit objectifying.”

His message to fans who see him in public is that “respect is very important.” “You should always treat people with respect no matter what you are going through,” Bravo concluded.