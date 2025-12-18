The show may be called Emily in Paris, but it’s become a tradition for Emily’s chaotic lifestyle to lead her to different, new locations each season. In Season 5, it was Rome that became Emily’s new home as she mixed business and pleasure with the hot textile heir Marcello. While Netflix has not yet officially renewed Emily in Paris for Season 6, Lily Collins gave Elite Daily the inside scoop on where Emily’s adventures will likely take her next.

Spoiler alert: This post will discuss details from the Emily in Paris Season 5 finale.

The final scene of Season 5 already dropped a pretty massive hint about the next country Emily will conquer. After learning that Emily broke up with Marcello, Gabriel sent her a postcard asking her to join him in Greece, where he’s taking some time off from his new gig as a yacht-residing private chef.

But Collins points out this wasn’t the only hint that Greece would be the show’s next destination. “We’re still waiting to hear if we get Season 6, but the idea of Greece has also been teased for Mindy's bachelorette. So there could be other reasons that Emily would go to Greece outside of Gabriel,” Collins says.

She’s referring to another moment in Season 5’s finale. After Mindy accepts Nico’s proposal, she tells Emily that she wants her bachelorette party to be in Mykonos.

Netflix

Ashley Park pitched an idea that could tie the storylines together: “Maybe Gabriel will crash the bachelorette party.”

While Collins is hyping Greece up as an “epic location” for a potential sixth season, it’s not clear how much time the show may spend there. In Season 5, about half of the whole story was set in Italy — but before that, the non-Paris destinations like Megève and Saint-Tropez only lasted an episode or two. Plus, Emily made a pretty big decision about Paris being her true home in Season 5’s finale, even sacrificing her relationship with Marcello because of her love of the French capital.

For right now, all fans can do is wait for an announcement from Netflix about the show’s future.