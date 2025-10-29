Lucien Laviscount is returning as Alfie in Emily In Paris Season 5 — even if the British banker (and former love interest of protagonist Emily Cooper) was absent from the trailer. The teaser, which dropped Oct. 22, focused almost entirely on Emily’s romance with Marcello and their adventures in Rome, Italy. Her past flings, Alfie and Gabriel, were conspicuously missing — at least, that’s what it looked like. But according to Laviscount, everything is not what it seems.

“No idea why I wasn’t in the trailer, but I think I’ve got an inkling,” Laviscount tells Elite Daily. “It plays into what’s to come.”

The actor — who recently partnered with Sheba for its 4AM Stories campaign, which features relaxing audio narratives made to help you and your cat fall asleep — also teases some Easter eggs in the trailer. “There’s one big one actually, and it’s so out of left field that it'‘...” he trails off before adding, “Yeah, I think there are definitely some. We’ll have to come back to this in December or January, and I’ll fill you in on what that was.”

One clue? “I'm not in the trailer, but I am in the trailer,” he says — and no, he wasn’t hiding in a mask in any clips. It’s still unclear where exactly Alfie shows up in the teaser, but rest assured, all will be answered Dec. 18 when Season 5 airs on Netflix.

According to Laviscount, Season 5 will be the show’s best yet. “The season’s really magic. I don’t know how they’ve managed to make it better and better every year. That comes down to the crew and the cities, Paris and Rome, for allowing us to use the incredible locations and sets.”

“It comes down to my cast, too. I absolutely adore them. This season sees everyone just shine in a brighter light than ever before, and it’s a really funny season.” Plus, there will be more of Alfie this time around. After being a recurring cast member in Season 4, the role has been re-upped to series regular in Season 5.