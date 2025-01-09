Ariana Grande’s latest looks at the Golden Globes and the National Board of Review Gala have been causing a stir — specifically, because fans think she may be manifesting another iconic acting gig. (Grande famously manifested her Wicked role for decades.) Now, people are convinced that Grande should play Audrey Hepburn in a biopic of the Funny Face star. Here’s what Grande has to say about the “insane” fan theories.

“The inspiration is golden era of Hollywood, old Hollywood. I love the 50s, 60s glamour. That’s kind of my favorite. Marilyn, Audrey, all of that is my favorite,” Grande told Entertainment Tonight about her recent styling choices at the National Board of Review Gala red carpet on Jan. 7.

When the reporter suggested that Grande could potentially play Hepburn in the future, she expressed her doubt and surprise. “Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness. I have no idea,” Grande said. “That would have to be done so well and so perfectly… I don’t know. That’s very kind.”

That wasn’t the only time Grande was asked about being cast in Hepburn’s biopic. On that same red carpet, an Access Hollywood reporter posed a similar question. “Oh my goodness. Why is everyone asking me this?” Grande responded. “You’re insane, you’re insane, you’re insane, you’re insane. I love you.”

ICYMI, Grande’s latest hair, makeup, and fashion choices have prompted fans on X, formerly called Twitter, to compare her to Hepburn. “i’m sorry but this role is meant for her,” one account tweeted, sharing side-by-side photos of the stars. Another wrote about Grande, “her subtly campaigning for that audrey hepburn role….i see you ariana.”

Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Others have responded to the rumors with a different actor in mind: Lily Collins. “if it's meant for anyone it's lily collins. plus she's tall like audrey hepburn was,” one wrote on X. Collins herself has done her fair share of channelling Hepburn in her Netflix series Emily In Paris.

There may already be a biopic in the works sans Grande and Collins. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara was attached to the project back in 2023. Mara was set to produce and act in the film for Apple, working alongside director Luca Guadagnino (who made Call Me By Your Name).

In February 2024, Mara said that the project was still happening although Guadagnino would no longer be involved. “The project is not completely dead,” Mara said at the time, per Deadline. “Luca is no longer going to be directing it, but the project is still very much alive.” She added, “I can’t say more than that right now.”