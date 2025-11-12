Lili Reinhart Explains Why She'll Never Date A Vegan

Lili Reinhart only has eyes for carnivores. The former Riverdale star’s Nov. 7 appearance on the TikTok show Are You Okay? has been going viral due to her surprising confessions, including her admission that she would never date a vegan. And after learning more about her idiosyncratic diet, the rule makes a lot of sense.

In the video, host Bri Morales asked Reinhart if there’s a type of person she’d never date again, and the actor was quick with her response: “No offense to them, but vegans.” Reinhart explained that “it’s not a compatible lifestyle for me” since she does not eat vegetables.

Asked to elaborate on what she usually eats, Reinhart revealed that red meat is her go-to. “Steak, medium rare. Filet mignon, medium rare,” she said. The only time she’s tried a vegan alternative to meat was “against [her] will.”

While she may have an aversion to veggies, there is one green that Reinhart consumes on the daily. “I drink a Mountain Dew every day,” she admitted when asked about her own red flag, confirming it has to be the standard flavor and not one of the brand’s many spinoffs. “Original Mountain Dew. My mom drank it when I was in the womb, so I think it's in my blood. I would drink a Mountain Dew at a five-star restaurant.”

Reinhart’s love of Mountain Dew isn’t a new revelation. Back in 2022, the actor gushed about her love of the citrus soda on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she taste-tested several Mountain Dew-flavored products.

True to her other confession, none of the partners Reinhart has publicly dated have been vegan. She most famously had a rollercoaster relationship with her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse from 2017 to 2020, which mirrored the on-again-off-again romance of the characters they were playing at the time.

Reinhart is currently dating comedian Jack Martin, which also began with a fair share of intrigue, since Martin would post parodies of Riverdale to TikTok prior to the relationship, and even spoofed Reinhart’s ex Sprouse in one video shortly before it was revealed he’s was dating her in 2023.