Lifetime can’t be tamed this holiday season. The network’s Christmas movies aren’t known to push boundaries with their tried-and-true love stories, but it seems the channel wants to add a little spice to their tinsel this year. Enter: A Cowboy Christmas Romance, the first holiday film on Lifetime that’ll include a sex scene.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance will reportedly appear in the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup, which airs 12 new movies throughout late November and December. The forthcoming movie follows real state agent Lexie Crenshaw (played by singer-actor Jana Kramer) who returns to her hometown in Arizona to reclaim land that now belongs to rancher Coby Mason (Adam Senn). Not to mention, Lexie might be involved in some family drama of her own.

The duo spark up a ~steamy romance~ that Lifetime’s holiday roster has rarely explored before, and that direction is intentional. On Nov. 28, the network’s senior vice president of scripted content, Tia Maggini, revealed this film is catered to a more mature audience.

“We think that there’s an audience out there that’s hungry for grown-up romance, and we’re looking forward to adding some smolder to the usual holiday sugar and spice,” she told Variety. “We love trying new things, and we’re excited about this new ‘first’ for us for a holiday movie.”

Lifetime

Sometimes, the plot of a Lifetime Christmas adventure can be predictable: two attractive people will meet in the oddest way and fall in love just in time to celebrate Christmas — all while barely touching one another. However, for Kramer (who has starred in eight holiday movies at the network), A Cowboy Christmas Romance didn’t fall into that formula.

“This is nothing like any [Lifetime] Christmas movie. We barely mention the word ‘Christmas,’” Kramer said on the Nov. 27 episode of her Whine Down podcast. “There’s no gingerbread bake off, there’s no festival in a town that’s going to hell and you have to save it. I wrote back to my agent and was like, ‘I don’t know how this is a Christmas movie. This is so good and different. I have to do this movie.’”

Kramer also gave a sneak peek into the movie’s saucy scene. She told her guest Sarah Drew — who wrote A Cowboy Christmas Romance — that she was pregnant with her third child during filming, so she and co-star Senn had to maneuver around her baby bump to ace the scene.

“Spoiler alert: he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know,” Kramer said. “Obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too. They didn’t cut anything. I was so happy that they really left it all in there.”

Drew also gushed over the film’s naughtier edge, adding she wrote an intimate kitchen scene. “I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table.’ I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there,’” the Grey’s Anatomy actor said.

Luckily, the network left that spicy charm in for all the viewers to fawn over. A Cowboy Christmas Romance will air on Dec. 9.