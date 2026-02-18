Leighton Meester is setting the record straight about her recent interaction with Ariana Grande that went unexpectedly viral. No, the Gossip Girl star wasn’t mocking the singer, as some viewers thought. Instead, there was simply a total misinterpretation of what Grande had said to Meester.

The video in question came from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Jan. 4. In the viral clip, Grande spots Meester while she’s being led away from the carpet. Although they’re walking away from one another, Grande shouts to Meester: “I love you so much. Wow, wow, wow.” Then, Meester turns to the woman next to her and giggles, seemingly mimicking Grande’s “Wow, wow, wow.”

The brief exchange divided viewers. Some saw it as a harmless fangirl moment, while others felt Meester may have been mocking Grande.

Meester finally cleared up what was going on in that moment during her Feb. 18 appearance on the Podcrushed podcast. Basically, she thought that Grande was making a joke about Meester crying at the event.

“Last year, I went to an award show with Adam [Brody] and he won an award, and I want to cry now thinking about it because I’m just a little crybaby. It was so sweet, and it was post-fire, and I just felt very raw and emotional at the time,” Meester began. “A few weeks ago, I was going to the same award show and I was like, ‘Oh my God, remember when I cried last time?’ And tears were coming out. And then I walked by Ariana Grande on the red carpet — and if you just walk by her it becomes like, you’re on the internet. And she said something to me, but I couldn’t hear her.”

“I was with my publicist, Kate ... And [Ariana] said something to me. And then Kate turns around and we both heard that she goes, ‘Hi, I love you. Wah, wah, wah,’” Meester continued, making an exaggerated crying sound.

“I couldn’t hear her. She was like walking away. And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s kind of a comedy queen. She’s just being funny,’” Meester said. “I thought that would be something she would do. And so I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s cute and funny.’ And then turned out she didn’t say that. And then I saw her like the next week and I was like, ‘I have to tell you, like, I thought [you said that]’. And she’s like, ‘You thought I said “wah, wah, wah?” That’s so funny.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s an old person not being able to hear. Like, that is so embarrassing.’”

It just goes to show how mishearing one vowel can totally change a quick interaction.