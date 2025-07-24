Lea Michele is making her return to Broadway in the revival of Chess this fall, but there’s another comeback she’s also hoping for. “I would love to do another season of Scream Queens,” the 38-year-old actor tells Elite Daily.

The dark comedy series from Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan ran for two seasons on Fox before being canceled in 2017. Along with Michele, Scream Queens starred Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Keke Palmer, and even Glen Powell and Ariana Grande in the first season. Thanks to streaming, the horror series has found new fans, and in 2020, Murphy replied to one person asking for a Season 3 that he was currently “working on that.”

It’s been five years, and there’s still no word on whether we’ll get to see Michele’s Hester again, but the star is still pushing for it to happen. “Emma and I tell [Ryan Murphy] all the time,” Michele says while promoting her partnership with Lysol for back-to-school season. “We want to do it so badly. I think it would be so fun. Yeah, I'm in.”

According to Michele, “Scream Queens was one of the coolest shows.” While she’s all for making a return to TV screens, the actor is a bit busy at the moment with Chess. However, amid her current projects, Michele recently had a surprising reason to revisit another of her iconic 2010s shows.

Lea Also Talked To Ryan Murphy About Glee

In June, Michele had a bit of a back-to-school reunion at the 2025 Tony Awards, where her former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff were both nominated for Best Actor in a Musical. When asked who Michele’s character Rachel Berry would vote for, Groff mistakenly said that Rachel was carrying his character Jesse St. James’ baby at the end of the series.

Michele later corrected Groff by pointing out that Rachel was actually carrying the child of Blaine, played by Criss. “I was literally talking to Ryan yesterday, and he was like, ‘Wait, whose baby was it?’ I was like, ‘Am I the only one that remembers Glee?’” Michele jokes.

When it comes to recalling the show that brought Michele and Murphy together, she says, “There will be certain things that I'll remember very clearly and then other things I don’t.” For instance, she admits to forgetting some of the songs that were covered in the series: “That's what happens when you do over 800 musical numbers on a show.”

While some of the specifics about Glee can slip her mind, Michele says she’s thought a lot about where Rachel would be in 2025. “Wherever she is, I know that she's happy. I am sure that she's performing and has had her career on Broadway,” Michele says. “Maybe she has a couple of kids, and is living in New York. I mean, she's me. All everyone wants is for her to have had her happy ending, and I think that she did.”

Now, here’s hoping we can see Hester’s happy ending (or not) on a potential third season of Scream Queens.