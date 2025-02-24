Lauren From Love Is Blind Says The Show Edited This Convo With Dave

Things may not have gotten super spicy for Lauren O’Brien and Dave Bettenburg right away during their trip to Honduras, but Lauren is shutting down one of the reasons that Love Is Blind gave for their delayed gratification. After her engagement getaway aired, Lauren clarified a comment she made to her new fiancé about their sex life.

At the start of the trip, Lauren informed Dave that she recently had a bikini wax, and because of that she was advised against having sex for a little bit. The confession clearly disappointed Dave, who would later go around to the rest of the cast to not-so-subtly ask if anyone had sex yet.

But Lauren now says that the bikini wax convo was manipulated to make it appear that it was more about sex than it really was. “OK, I need to clarify some editing work here,” Lauren wrote in a Feb. 23 Instagram story post. “In this convo I was telling Dave that after my bikini wax I couldn’t have sex or workout within 24 hours and I was bummed bc I had to cancel a SPIN CLASS that night (not bc I couldn’t have sex).”

She proceeded to call out Netflix for altering the discussion. “I literally don’t even talk like this lol I was so confused,” Lauren wrote. “Netflix I love you but you did me dirty here, count ur days!!!!!”

Lauren also expressed her frustration with Love Is Blind not always giving the full context of certain conversations in a Feb. 22 Vulture interview. “There are so many times where I want to run through the screen and clarify and be like, ‘Well, I meant it in this context, and I was saying it based on this conversation!,’ she said. “But we are in this experience for hundreds of hours, and they’re putting together a ten-hour TV show. They can’t include every single conversation, because that would be boring. And it wouldn’t work with the storytelling. So I’m trusting the process.”