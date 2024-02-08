Lana Del Rey Clarified That Controversial Grammys Moment With Taylor

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey might have walked the red carpet together at the Grammys on Feb. 4, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the status of the singers’ friendship. After Swift won her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award, she brought Del Rey on stage to celebrate. (Del Rey was a collaborator on the album for the track, “Snow On The Beach.”) But the “Say Yes To Heaven” singer didn’t look thrilled about joining her friend on stage — something fans quickly noted, especially considering Del Rey was also up for the same award.

On X, formerly called Twitter, one fan wrote, “taylor swift dragging lana del rey to the stage after lana lost the award for album of the year to her was so uncomfortable to watch sorry.” But not everything is as it seems. Apparently, Del Rey has no hard feelings about the sitch, despite the internet’s assumptions.

On Feb. 8, Del Rey clarified things in Instagram comments section. “I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out,” she wrote. “Get dressed up I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

ICYMI, Swift has been getting some heat for (quite literally) dragging Del Rey on stage with her, although the latter seemed hesitant. Fans thought there could be some tension between the stars, especially considering Del Rey’s Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd was also a nominee in the Album of the Year category.

However, as Del Rey said, she doesn’t have “1 ounce of negative emotion” about the Grammys night. For anyone who watched the Grammys in full, that much might have been obvious. After all, during Swift’s acceptance speech, she praised Del Rey’s influence on the music industry:

“Lana Del Rey, who is hiding, but I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”

“Snow On The Beach” stans, you can breathe a sigh of relief right now.