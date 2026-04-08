Lana Condor doesn’t want to say goodbye to Lara Jean Covey just yet. The 28-year-old actor recently jumped back into the To All the Boys universe as a guest star on Netflix’s XO, Kitty Season 3. “It was such an incredible experience to be able to go into [Kitty’s] world,” Condor tells Elite Daily. “It’s been a long time since [Anna Cathcart] and I have acted together, so seeing how she’s grown as an artist was amazing.”

XO Kitty was the Covey sisters’ first time reuniting since To All the Boys: Always and Forever premiered in 2021 — and Condor hopes it’s far from the last. She says she would “absolutely” return to LJ for another project. “I’ve made that very clear to the powers that be,” she says. “I would love to see where LJ is now. That’s why I love the franchise so much, because I really got to grow up with a lot of the fans.”

The 28-year-old’s life looks a little different now than it did in her early days of playing Lara Jean. Condor is living in Los Angeles with her husband, booked and busy as an actor, and working with brands like Thorne, which she recently partnered with on a women’s libido boost supplement. The new campaign also features ballet dancer Misty Copeland, whom Condor has long admired. “I can’t believe Misty’s in this campaign,” she says. “I have been a very big fan of hers for years, and I just did a ballet movie, Pretty Lethal.”

Thorne

Working on the action film — which also stars Maddie Ziegler, Avantika, Iris Apatow, Millicent Simmonds, and Uma Thurman — gave Condor the chance to tap back into her childhood skill set. “I was a dancer growing up,” she says. “I hadn’t danced in over a decade, but once we started training for it, I was shocked at how quickly the muscle memory kicks in.” Pretty Lethal is streaming now on Prime Video, and that’s just the start of a busy year for Condor, who is also set to appear in the long-awaited Coyote vs. Acme with John Cena and Will Forte in August.

Below, the actor dishes on how she’s able to maintain her packed schedule, her current TV obsession, and more.

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Elite Daily: What is a wellness secret that helps you get through a long day?

Lana Condor: Lymphatic drainage. I just finished a bunch of press for Pretty Lethal. It’s very grueling and exhausting, but I’ll prep my body with a massage or hyperbaric chamber. Those things really make it so I can show up.

ED: First celeb crush?

LC: Zac Efron. Still is.

ED: The TV show you’re currently obsessed with?

LC: I am watching Love Island for the first time. I can’t stop. It’s really ruining my days because I’m not nearly as productive.

ED: Would you rather a semester at KISS or a summer in Cousins Beach?

LC: KISS because Korean food is my favorite.

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ED: What’s a movie you could rewatch forever?

LC: The Devil Wears Prada.

ED: A piece of advice that you’d give young Lara Jean today?

LC: Take your supplements.

ED: Dream co-star?

LC: Emily Blunt.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of 2026?

LC: Vitality and calmness. Let’s all just bring it down a notch, relax a little bit, chill out, and take care of ourselves. Take a deep breath, world, and try again.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.