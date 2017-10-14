So many Gagas, so little time. It feels like the whole world is desperate for a night off, and Halloween is the perfect time to take it. If there's one night when we can be anyone we want to be, do anything (within reason) we want to do, and eat trash candy until we puke, the time is now. And boy, do I have the perfect costume ideas for you. I highly recommend any one of the following Lady Gaga Halloween costumes to embrace your inner Mother Monster, and give a big old "F U!" to The Man, The System, and The Patriarchy.

Why Lady Gaga? Oh, gee. I don't know. Maybe because she is, like, the queen of fierce ensembles? Maybe because everyone will know "what you're supposed to be" — and that's rule number one for a great costume? Maybe because, secretly, you've always wondered what you would look like rocking tattoos, underboob, or raw meat as clothing? And while Gaga’s over-the-top outfits are just every day wear for her, let’s not forget she knows how to keep it glam. In 2021’s House of Gucci film, she effortlessly portrayed the one and only Patrizia Reggiani.

I did a little walk down memory lane, perusing some of Gaga's best and most memorable ensembles, and put together a little list of ways you can replicate her look this Halloween.

Here are 10 Lady Gaga costumes to help you actually rock this year.

1. Love For Sale Gaga

Gaga is best known for her pop singles, but the songstress has many layers to her musical talents. She’s teamed up with highly-acclaimed jazz musician Tony Bennett several times throughout her career, and they released a joint album titled Cheek To Cheek in September 2014. Most recently, they worked on an album called Love For Sale, which came out on Oct. 1. While promoting the jazz album, gone were Gaga’s flamboyant fashion looks and in place came a stunning display of pearls, perfectly coiffed hair, and gowns.

This simple white dress with detailing around the bust is a more wearable version of Gaga’s gown.

You’ll also want a super classy pair of pearl earrings.

The crucial element of this costume is mimicking Gaga’s updo. The singer pulls her bangs up and to the side to give herself major volume, then wraps the rest of her hair into a bun.

2. House Of Gucci Gaga

Gaga was looking like the ultimate snow bunny in the first look at her character in House of Gucci. The film, which is slated to be released on Nov. 24, follows the turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci (the head of the Gucci fashion house). Fans can recreate Gaga’s look by investing in a white fur ski hat.

You’ll also wanted to pick up a black long-sleeved shirt with a bit of a puffy shoulder.

Statement jewelry completes this look. You’ll want to layer gold chains with pearl necklaces. This layered necklace from ASOS has gold link chains and pearls — a perfect addition!

3. Dawn Of Chromatica Gaga

Gaga’s remix album Dawn of Chromatica was released on Sept. 3 and the imagery released in tandem with the album depicted Gaga as a siren of the sea. A pink wig is a must-have for this look.

This aqua blue tulle dress from Fancyese will have you feeling like an aquatic princess.

4. The Egg, aka Womb

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

You know it, you love it. It's Lady Gaga's egg. She sported this "look" at the 2011 Grammys, and you can too. Just grab a sheer, plastic garbage bag and fill it up with weird, grey/green paper, plus plastic wrap. Pop it over a nude bodysuit and have strong, half-naked men carry you around all night. This bodysuit from Amazon will do the trick.

5. The Meat Dress

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ah, a Gaga classic. Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet at the 2010 MTV VMAs in real meat. This look was so iconic, it's become a highly-requested costume by Little Monsters everywhere and is easy to find.

Please, don’t go to the butcher and get real meat. That has disaster, a putrid stench, and Salmonella written all over it. Just order this replica meat mini dress online.

6. The Super Bowl Suit

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A new favorite. Lady Gaga wore this sparkly, heavy, shoulder-padded Versace ensemble to fly through the air and kick serious butt during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. For Halloween, you can pick up a long-sleeved, sparkly leotard like this one, and don't forget to pad those shoulders, baby. Pair the look with some silver boots and blue and red rhinestones to frame your face and eyes.

Finish this look with slicked back hair.

7. The Red Lace Face Thing

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This was weird, but memorable nonetheless. In 2009, Gaga stepped out in a red lace Alexander McQueen dress, red lace crown, and a red lace face mask. Luckily, as complicated as this one looks, there is a straight-up costume replica you can purchase for $40.

8. The “Paparazzi” Music Video Murder Look

YouTube

Wow, wow, wow... did this music video change my life. At the end of the video, Gaga ends up poisoning her boyfriend while looking like a damn goddess out of my weirdest dreams. In the clip, she wears a blonde bob wig and did some serious fancy work with black lipstick. You can also pick up a pair of round, black sunglasses to tie it together.

9. The “Bad Romance” Bathtub Creature

YouTube

My dream is to have pink hair and eyeballs as big as hockey pucks. Fortunately, there are a ton of YouTube videos out there that can teach you how to make this wild fishbowl effect on your eyes using just makeup. Snag a pink, curly wig and feel free to really mess it up!

Then, just hang out in your bathtub all night.

10. Five Foot Two Gaga

YouTube

Hi, yes, hello. Have you guys seen this documentary yet? In Gaga's Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, the world is introduced to a much more low-key version of Mother Monster. In the doc, Gaga tells her fashion team that she wants to sport a uniform of jeans and black T-shirts moving forward, and to take a break from "high fashion." Her low-key look is super easy to recreate.

To be honest, you can Google search "Lady Gaga" and pick any one of her epic ensembles. It just depends on how much money, commitment, and DIY arts and craft hours you want to dedicate to becoming the ultimate Mother Monster. Happy Gaga-ween!