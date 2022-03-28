Starbucks Alert: Lady Gaga Told Caitlyn Jenner She Switched Malibu Baristas

In some brewing celebrity updates, Lady Gaga has a new coffee routine. Ahead of the official 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27, the House of Gucci star skipped the official red carpet to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. While on the other red carpet (of several that evening), Gaga was seen speaking with Caitlyn Jenner, and what exactly did they chat about? It’s...coffee.

Another attendee captured their brief conversation in a video, and the clip was shared on Twitter. The stars can be heard greeting each other before Jenner asks Gaga if she still lives in Malibu. Both celebrities have residences in the city west of Los Angeles.

“I haven’t seen you at Starbucks in a while,” Jenner says.

“Well, I’ve switched baristas,” Gaga replies. After this short but notable encounter, they say goodbye and go off in separate directions.

The innocuous clip is humorous considering Gaga collaborated with Starbucks in 2017 on a collection of drinks benefitting her Born This Way foundation. She also once birthed one heck of a hilarious meme while “working” as a Starbucks barista.

Twitter found the whole thing awkwardly hilarious and wondered where Jenner and Gaga’s go-to Starbucks is located.

“Caitlyn drop the Starbucks location asap,” one fan tweeted.

“The thought of Stefani and [Caitlyn] in line at the same Starbucks together is really sending me,” another wrote. FYI: Gaga’s real name is Stefani Germanotta.

“‘I've switched baristas’ is my new line for everything,” another person tweeted.

Gaga co-hosted the annual Oscars party with Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, and Elton’s husband David Furnish. Elton was supposed to host his annual party again this year; however, due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn’t make it. Considering Elton and Gaga are friends and collaborators, it only made sense the “Stupid Love” singer was asked to fill in for hosting duties.

After the viewing party, Gaga appeared on the Oscars telecast to present the Best Picture award to CODA alongside legendary actor, singer, and fellow Oscar-winner Liza Minnelli. While Gaga was not nominated at the Oscars this year, she clearly still had a big night.

Now, this makes me wonder: Where did she go to grab a coffee the next morning?