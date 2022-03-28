There's An Important Reason Lady Gaga Didn't Walk The Oscars Red Carpet

The Little Monsters were praying to the “father, son, and House of Gucci” for a show-stopping Lady Gaga appearance at the Oscars red carpet, but it just didn’t happen. Though Gaga’s movie House of Gucci was up for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award, Gaga didn’t show up to the pre-show festivities; however, she still supported the film from afar.

Here’s why Lady Gaga wasn’t on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

As was previously announced, Gaga co-hosted Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party alongside Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, and John’s husband David Furnish on March 27. While Lady Gaga wasn’t too far from the Dolby Theater, the party was held in West Hollywood Park so Gaga wasn’t able to hit the Oscars red carpet due in time.

Of course, Lady Gaga being Lady Gaga still served a look at the viewing party’s red carpet.