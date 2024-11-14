Lacey Chabert's New Movie Has A Mean Girls & Lindsay Lohan Shoutout

Lacey Chabert’s latest Netflix holiday movie, Hot Frosty, is exactly what it sounds like: a perfectly cheesy Christmas romance that explores the idea of a snowman coming to life — only the snowman is a hunk, played by Dustin Milligan. The movie has plenty of holiday cheer and sweet romance. Plus, Hot Frosty has a nod to one of Lacey Chabert’s most iconic roles, Gretchen Wieners. In the film, fans noticed a shoutout to Mean Girls and Lindsay Lohan, and they are loving the nostalgic callback.

ICYMI, in Hot Frosty, Milligan and Chabert’s characters are watching television when she catches a glimpse of another Netflix holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. And guess who has the lead role in that film? Lindsay Lohan, of course. “That is so funny. That looks just like a girl I went to high school with,” Chabert says, looking at Lohan onscreen. Confirmed: Cady Heron and Gretchen Wieners are classmates in more than one cinematic universe.

Fans were loving the moment on X, formerly called Twitter. “the mean girls callback in ‘Hot Frosty’… phenomenal,” one tweeted about the scene. Another wrote, “The mean girls reference in hot frosty on Netflix 😂👏.” TL;DR: They think the shoutout qualifies as “so fetch.”

Netflix

This November, Chabert and Lohan have both been promoting their Netflix Christmas movies. While Hot Frosty came out on Nov. 13, Lohan’s upcoming film Our Little Secret is premiering Nov. 27. Lohan’s Christmas rom-com has a slightly less magical twist. In it, two exes are forced to spend the holidays together when they find out their new significant others are siblings — oh, and they don’t want anyone to know they used to date.

During a Netflix press day, the former co-stars posed for a photo together, which Lohan shared on her IG Stories. “So fetch catching up with my girl,” she wrote alongside the picture. Chabert re-posted the Story, adding her own message to Lohan: “Love you!”

Here’s hoping Chabert and Lohan had a chance to sing “Jingle Bell Rock” together!