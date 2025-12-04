Apparently, Kylie Kelce is not her best self prepartum. In a Dec. 4 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the mom of four opened up about being a “mean pregnant lady.” Kylie, who has four daughters (Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley) with her husband Jason Kelce, called her own behavior “horrible.”

“I was mean. I’m a mean pregnant lady,” Kylie explained in the episode. “I’m so mean. I’m mean, just like, for sport.” She added, “It's honestly, looking back, horrible. I'm horrified by my behavior.”

“And occasionally, I have a lucid moment while I’m pregnant, where I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re mean.’ And then guess what? I go right back to being mean,” Kylie continued.

According to her, Jason has been a good sport about it. “It's a miracle my husband's put up with it this many times,” she said.

Kylie also sang her husband’s praises on Dec. 3, when she introduced him at the March of Dimes 43rd Annual Sports Luncheon. “After hearing more about the mission of the March of Dimes, I realized just how aligned he is with this work,” she said, per People. March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that fights for the health of mothers and babies, and Jason was honored at the event with the March of Dimes Sports Achievement Award.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The idea that every family deserves support, that every baby deserves a strong start, and that no parents should ever have to face fear or uncertainty alone," Kylie continued. “Jason carries [that] not just publicly but personally every day with our girls and within our community. What most people never see are the private moments, the time he gives, the conversations he has, because there's a lot of ‘why’ in our house right now and he has the patience to answer 'why, why, why.'"

“He doesn't do it because anyone's watching. He does it because it's who he is at his core. It doesn't just make him a great athlete, but a great man,” Kylie added.