Kylie Opened Up About The Diss That Made Her Feel "Unkissable" As A Teenager

Kylie Jenner is known for her famous pout. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has become the inspo for countless people seeking lip fillers, but she insists her lips haven’t always been picture perfect. As she explained in the KUWTK reunion, she once disliked her lips so much that she was embarrassed by them. In fact, Kylie Jenner felt “unkissable” before using liners and fillers.

Jenner didn’t mind speaking openly about using makeup to create the illusion of fuller lips. As she told reunion show host Andy Cohen, her small lips actually inspired her love of makeup. “I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips,” she explained. “I had really small lips and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses.”

Jenner told the story of how one comment from a guy she kissed made her question the size of her lips. “A guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you are such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable.”

“I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time,” Jenner continued. “Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident.”

Thankfully, her obsession with makeup paid off. Jenner’s lip kits consistently sell out, and fans around the world are vying to have their pout look just like hers. Kris Jenner even joked that her daughter should name a lip kit after the boy.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

The reunion interview didn’t mark the first time Jenner had spoken out about her insecurity with her lips. In a September 2017 episode of Life of Kylie, she revealed why she finally decided to get lip injections.

"I just didn't feel desirable or pretty,” she said. “I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips — and then finally I was like, this lip liner isn't doing it. I ended up getting my lips done."

It’s never OK to point out someone’s flaws or insecurities, but given the success of her beauty brand, Jenner definitely had the last laugh.