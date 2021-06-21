Scott Disick Shaded Kourtney's Ex Younes Bendjima Hard During The 'KUWTK' Reunion

Scott Disick is the king of sarcasm, but he also might be the king of subtle shade. When part two of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion aired on June 20, Disick had no problem laying it all out on the table. At one point in the interview, Scott Disick Shaded Younes Bendjima and I’m still shook by the honesty.

Disick is the KUWTK token funny guy, but he always knows how to be serious when the time calls for it. When host Andy Cohen brought up Kourtney Kardashian’s love life during the reunion, Disick took a serious approach when answering. For starters, he revealed he’s more than happy to see Kardashian find love with Travis Barker.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what,” he said. “So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

However, when Cohen brought up other exes from Kardashian’s past, Disick wasn’t as pleased. “It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Cohen said, to which Disick explained there was only one ex in particular he loathed. “I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here,” he said.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

Kardashian chimed in herself and seemed to agree with Disick’s perspective. “Nobody was happy with the last one,” she admitted. She and Bendjima met in October 2016 during Paris Fashion week and their relationship took off immediately. They dated off and on for three years, but, finally, they called in quits in January 2020. Their relationship was quite the roller coaster, and, with reports of infidelity on his end, it’s no wonder why her family doesn’t look back on their time together fondly.

Kardashian is now happily dating Travis Barker, but it seems that Disick will always be protective over his ex. After all, she is the mother of his children.