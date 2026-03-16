Kylie & Timothée Were So Touchy At The Oscars After-Party

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet completed their round of awards show appearances at the 2026 Oscars on March 15. Throughout awards season, the couple has consistently turned these star-studded events into date nights, whether they’re cozying up at the Golden Globes or the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Academy Awards were another major moment for the couple.

Since Marty Supreme’s release in December, Chalamet has been on the receiving end of plenty of fanfare — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor — for his titular role in the Josh Safdie film. Through it all, Jenner has been by his side, cheering him on.

Chalamet and Jenner’s body language at the Oscars was cozy. Although they did not walk the red carpet together, the couple stayed close to one another throughout the award show — sitting near big names like Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgård, and Priyanka Chopra. They were also filmed having a sweet interaction with Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, who came over to give both of them a hug.

John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After losing the trophy to Michael B. Jordan, Chalamet and Jenner headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, hosted by Mark Guiducci, the magazine’s global editorial director. For the after-show bash, the couple walked the carpet together, and they packed on the PDA as they posed for the cameras. On the carpet, Chalamet kept his arms wrapped around Jenner, no matter which direction they were posing. In a few shots, he even leaned in to kiss her on the cheek.

Prev Next INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

Chalamet and Jenner have been together since 2023, but they only recently made their relationship public. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2025, and things have only gotten more lovey-dovey since then. On Jan. 4, Chalamet gave Jenner a shoutout in his acceptance speech for the Best Actor trophy at the Critics’ Choice Awards. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said, while the camera panned to Jenner, who mouthed the words, “I love you,” to her partner on-stage. He gave her another nod at the Golden Globes: “To my parents, my partner, I love you, thank you very much,” he said at the Jan. 11 awards show.

Jenner was asked about these sweet moments during her Vanity Fair cover story interview, and confirmed that “of course” it’s fun hearing Chalamet thank her on-stage.

Although he didn’t get the chance to give Jenner a shoutout at the Oscars, it doesn’t seem like the loss affected their after-party vibe too much.