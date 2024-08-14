Kylie Jenner Is Addressing The Rumors She's Taken Ozempic

Kylie Jenner is extremely thankful for her two kids, but she has different thoughts about the body-shaming she’s been through after giving birth to them. The 27-year-old beauty mogul recently got real about the online speculation she may have used weight-loss drugs like Ozempic to help her get back to her pre-baby weight.

“I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy,” Jenner said in her September British Vogue cover story. “I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something.” When asked if she was specifically referring to Ozempic, Jenner confirmed she was.

The rumors have been rampant since earlier this year, as fans of the Kardashian-Jenners speculated about Jenner’s body after she gave birth to her son Aire in February 2022. Jenner admitted she has now returned to the weight she was before both of her pregnancies, but shut down the gossip about weight-loss medication.

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum,” Jenner said. “I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February 2018, and then welcomed her son Aire almost exactly four years later. She recalled how hard she worked to shed the baby weight after Stormi, only to get pregnant again just a couple months after she had gotten her pre-baby body back.

“I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9,” Jenner said. “I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later. And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again.”

Those years in Jenner’s life were also marked by her on-again-off-again relationship with Travis Scott, the father to both Stormi and Aire. The two still have a co-parenting relationship, but Jenner is now dating Timothée Chalamet.