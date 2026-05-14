Kylie Jenner opened up about motherhood during a May 14 episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast. Jenner has two children, Stormi, 8, and Aire Webster, 4, whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott. In the interview, the Kardashians star reflected on getting pregnant with Stormi in 2018, when she was only 19 years old.

"I've entered a different stage of motherhood,” she told Shane. "I'm in ‘I have an eight year old’ stage.”

Jenner, who entered the spotlight at age 9 on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, explained how this milestone held extra significance for her. "She's 8 years old. She's my age when we started Keeping Up With the Kardashians, almost.” She added, “I remember when I had her, and I used to be like, 'I'm going to be 28 with an eight year old.'”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also opened up about how she felt when she first realized she was pregnant. "I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents,” she said. “I was really scared, but there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself. What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone or however, this is the choice that I'm going to make, and then I told my mom.”

Despite Jenner’s fears, her parents took it well. “No one was angry at me,” she added.

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Jenner also talked about what it’s like raising an 8-year-old daughter who was born into fame. “She actually loves [the cameras], and I have to be the one to set boundaries,” she said, adding how Stormi begs to film TikToks with her mom.

Even when it’s paparazzi filming, it sounds like Jenner’s daughter doesn’t mind “Did you see the paparazzi photos of us the other day going into the ... restaurant?” she asked Shane. And she was smiling because she, when she sees a camera, she ... [loves it].”