This isn’t Kyle Allen’s first rom-com rodeo. Before starring in Netflix’s recent hit The Life List, the 30-year-old California native was stealing hearts in swoon-y romances like The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, The In Between, and Space Oddity. The key to his heartthrob appeal? A genuine adoration for the world of movie-making.

“I’m enamored by the whole thing,” Allen tells Elite Daily. “By the set, by the process, by the people I’m around. I’ve gotten to work with everyone: Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Isabelle Fuhrman, Alexandra Shipp, and now Sofia Carson. It’s like, ‘Oh, your character has to be in love. Here are the easiest people to love on the planet.’”

In his latest love story, Allen plays Brad, a young lawyer who finds himself roped into directionless Alex’s “life list” — a checklist of accomplishments she wrote half a lifetime ago, which her recently deceased mother has tasked her to complete as a part of her last will. Brad ends up falling head-over-heels for Alex, but the movie’s ending is actually a total 180 from Lori Nelson Spielman’s 2013 novel of the same name.

“It was really surprising,” Allen says of learning the film’s new conclusion. He didn’t know about the original book when auditioning, but once he got the part, he discovered that the source material had Alex (who’s named Brett on the page) ending up with Garrett, her other main love interest.

“It’s wonderful we get two versions of this story; like it’s two alternate endings.”

“What happens in the book works well for the book, but we’re seeing how people are really responding to what happens in the movie, as well,” Allen says. “I think it’s wonderful we get two versions of this story; like it’s two alternate endings.” The changes in Brad and Alex’s relationship make the movie’s climax, in which Alex professes her love for Brad, “all the more satisfying,” he says. “You’re unconsciously rooting for them to get together, so when it happens, it’s the gift you didn’t know you needed.”

While he was all-in for his character’s new arc, Allen did face one unexpected challenge while filming The Life List. As sparks flew between Brad and Alex on their road trip, the unlikely duo bonded by drunkenly dancing together in a jukebox bar. For a professionally trained acrobat and dancer (Allen spent much of his teenage years at an elite ballet academy), dancing badly is ironically kind of hard.

“I was very much in my head in that scene,” Allen says. “I was like, ‘OK, I’ll stiffen certain parts of my body and miss a couple beats.’ I had to actively edit myself, because I really wanted to dance to the music. I was constantly telling myself, ‘He’s a lawyer, he’s a lawyer, he’s a lawyer!’”

As Allen prepares for his next (better choreographed) steps, he shares his own “life list” goals and the one DVD that he owns.

Elite Daily: What is something on your life list?

Kyle Allen: Other than getting punched in the face by Jackie Chan? I’d like to win a sword-fighting tournament.

ED: What song needs to be on every road-trip playlist?

KA: “Planet X” by Calimossa. And there’s a song called “Dust Devil” by D-Code, which is perfect “driving through the desert” music.

ED: What’s the last TV show you were obsessed with?

KA: Solo Leveling and Common Side Effects. I love animated shows.

ED: What movie have you re-watched the most in your life?

KA: Probably Avatar. It’s the only DVD I own. Also The Grand Budapest Hotel.

ED: Who’s an actor you dream of working with some day?

KA: There’s only one: Ralph Fiennes.

ED: What’s a social media account you love following?

KA: DangerBean. He does these comedic shorts that are absolutely hilarious. He’s probably a better actor than me.

ED: You grew up training in acrobatics. Is there a gymnastics event that’s your favorite to watch nowadays?

KA: I used to have favorites, and then Simone Biles showed up. So now, it’s just whatever the frick she’s doing.

ED: What do you miss most about ballet academy?

KA: The chocolate milk machine. I think I drank more chocolate milk than water while I was there. But really, it was getting to live with 20 of my closest friends, 24/7. That might not sound great to a lot of people, but I loved it. I’m a pack animal.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of 2025?

KA: A career. I would just like to continue doing things.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.